Chord Gitar dan Video Style Taylor Swift

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Simak, chord Style dinyanyikan Taylor Swift.

Termasuk, video Style di akhir tulisan ini.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Video Mungkin Hari Ini Esok Atau Nanti Anneth

Baca juga: Lirik Lagu dan Video Paman Datang Tasya

Lagu Style MP3 dapat didengarkan di aplikasi YouTube Music.

Berikut, chord gitar Style dilengkapi lirik lagu Style dinyanyikan Taylor Swift.

[Intro]

Am F Am F

[Verse 1]

Am F

Midnight you come and pick me up, no headlights

Am F

Long drive, could end in burnin' flames, or paradise

Am

Fade in to view, oh, it's been a while since I have even

F

Heard from you, heard from you

Dm Em

And I should just tell you to leave cause I

F

Know exactly where It leads but I

F

Watch us go round and round each time

[Chorus]

C

You got that James Dean day dream look in your eye

F

And I got that red lip classic thing that you like

C

And when we go crashing down we come back every time

F

Cause we never go out of style, we never go out of style