Chord Gitar dan Video 13 LANY

chord 13 dinyanyikan LANY.

video 13

Lagu 13 MP3 dapat didengarkan di aplikasi YouTube Music.

chord gitar 13 dilengkapi lirik lagu 13 dinyanyikan LANY.

[Intro]

F#m G#m7 A#m B

[Verse 1]

F#m G#m7 A#m B

It could change but this feels like, like the calm before the storm

F#m G#m7 A#m B

Not that I don't wanna try, but I've been here before

F#m G#m7 A#m B

Friends in town, phone's at home, I tell myself it's fine

F#m G#m7 A#m B

Can't remember how you taste, slept alone too many nights

[Chorus]

F#m G#m7

Where did we go wrong? I know we started out alright

A#m B

Where did we go wrong? I swear I knew we'd last this time

F#m G#m7

Where did we go wrong? Oh did you, did you change your mind?

A#m

How could you change your mind?

B

Who got inside your mind?

F#m G#m7

Where did we go wrong? I know we started out alright

A#m B

Where did we go wrong? I swear I knew we'd last this time

F#m G#m7

Where did we go wrong? Oh did you, did you change your mind?

A#m

How could you change your mind?

B

Who got inside your mind?

[Verse 2]

F#m G#m7 A#m B

Half my clothes are at your house and I don't want them back

F#m G#m7 A#m B

The smell of you is way too much, not gonna put my heart through that

F#m G#m7 A#m B

I don't know how much time we got, I don't know how much to say

F#m G#m7 A#m B

I don't know, tell me what you want, I want you to want me to stay

[Chorus]

F#m G#m7

Where did we go wrong? I know we started out alright

A#m B

Where did we go wrong? I swear I knew we'd last this time

F#m G#m7

Where did we go wrong? Oh did you, did you change your mind?

A#m

How could you change your mind?

B

Who got inside your mind?

F#m G#m7

Where did we go wrong? I know we started out alright

A#m B

Where did we go wrong? I swear I knew we'd last this time

F#m G#m7

Where did we go wrong? Oh did you, did you change your mind?

A#m

How could you change your mind?

B

Who got inside your mind?

[Bridge]

F#m B

La la la la la la la

A#m B

La la la la oh yeah

F#m B

La la la la la la la

A#m B

Ooh ooh ooh

[Chorus]

F#m G#m7

Where did we go wrong? I know we started out alright

A#m B

Where did we go wrong? I swear I knew we'd last this time

F#m G#m7

Where did we go wrong? Oh did you, did you change your mind?

A#m

How could you change your mind?

B

Who got inside your mind?

F#m G#m7

Where did we go wrong? I know we started out alright

A#m B

Where did we go wrong? I swear I knew we'd last this time

F#m G#m7

Where did we go wrong? Oh did you, did you change your mind?

A#m

How could you change your mind?

video musik 13

chord 13 dinyanyikan LANY