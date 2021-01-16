Breaking News:

Chord Gitar dan Video Lights Up Harry Styles

Simak, chord Lights Up dinyanyikan Harry Styles. Termasuk, video Lights Up di akhir tulisan ini, di aplikasi YouTube Music.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar dan Video Lights Up Harry Styles
AFP PHOTO/ANGELA WEISS
Ilustrasi. Simak, chord gitar Lights Up dan video Lights Up dinyanyikan Harry Styles. 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Simak, chord Lights Up dinyanyikan Harry Styles.

Termasuk, video Lights Up di akhir tulisan ini.

Lagu Lights Up MP3 dapat didengarkan di aplikasi YouTube Music.

Berikut, chord gitar Lights Up dilengkapi lirik lagu Lights Up dinyanyikan Harry Styles.

[Intro]
Em D Dsus4 C/E
Em D Dsus4 C/E

[Verse 1]
Em D Dsus4 C N.C.
What do you mean I'm sorry by the way, never comin' back down
Em D Dsus4 C
Can't you see I could but wouldn't stay, wouldn't put it like that
Em D Dsus4 C
What do you mean I'm sorry by the way, I'm never comin' around
Em D Dsus4 C N.C.
Be so sweet if things just stayed the same, la-da da-da-da

[Chorus 1]
Am7 D E
All the lights couldn't put out the dark
Am7 D E
Runnin' through my heart
Am7 D E
Lights up and they know who you are
D E D E
Know who you are, do you know who you are?

[Bridge]
Em
Shine, step into the light
D Dsus4
Shine, so bright sometimes
C
Shine, I'm not ever goin' back

Em
Shine, step into the light
D Dsus4
Shine, so bright sometimes
C
Shine, I'm not ever goin' back

Em
Shine, step into the light
D Dsus4
Shine, so bright sometimes
C N.C.
Shine, I'm not ever (oh)

[Verse 2]
Em D Dsus4 C
What do you mean I'm sorry by the way, never goin' back now
Em D Dsus4 C N.C.
Be so sweet if things just stayed the same, la-da da-da-da

[Interlude]
Am7 D E
(Oh, oh, oh) La-da-da-da-da
Am7 D E
(Oh, oh, oh) La-da-da-da-da
Am7 D E
(Oh-oh-oh-oh, oh, oh) La-da-da-da-da
D E
(Oh, oh) La-da-da-da-da
D E
(Oh, oh)

[Chorus 2]
Am7 D E
All the lights couldn't put out the dark
Am7 D E
Runnin' through my heart
Am7 D E
Lights up and they know who you are
D E N.C.
Know who you are, do you know who you are?

Berikut, video musik Lights Up dalam chord Harry Styles.

Itulah, chord Lights Up dinyanyikan Harry Styles serta video YouTube Lights Up. ( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )

