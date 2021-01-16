Chord Gitar dan Video Lights Up Harry Styles

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Simak, chord Lights Up dinyanyikan Harry Styles.

Termasuk, video Lights Up di akhir tulisan ini.

Lagu Lights Up MP3 dapat didengarkan di aplikasi YouTube Music.

Berikut, chord gitar Lights Up dilengkapi lirik lagu Lights Up dinyanyikan Harry Styles.

[Intro]

Em D Dsus4 C/E

Em D Dsus4 C/E



[Verse 1]

Em D Dsus4 C N.C.

What do you mean I'm sorry by the way, never comin' back down

Em D Dsus4 C

Can't you see I could but wouldn't stay, wouldn't put it like that

Em D Dsus4 C

What do you mean I'm sorry by the way, I'm never comin' around

Em D Dsus4 C N.C.

Be so sweet if things just stayed the same, la-da da-da-da



[Chorus 1]

Am7 D E

All the lights couldn't put out the dark

Am7 D E

Runnin' through my heart

Am7 D E

Lights up and they know who you are

D E D E

Know who you are, do you know who you are?



[Bridge]

Em

Shine, step into the light

D Dsus4

Shine, so bright sometimes

C

Shine, I'm not ever goin' back



Em

Shine, step into the light

D Dsus4

Shine, so bright sometimes

C

Shine, I'm not ever goin' back



Em

Shine, step into the light

D Dsus4

Shine, so bright sometimes

C N.C.

Shine, I'm not ever (oh)



[Verse 2]

Em D Dsus4 C

What do you mean I'm sorry by the way, never goin' back now

Em D Dsus4 C N.C.

Be so sweet if things just stayed the same, la-da da-da-da



[Interlude]

Am7 D E

(Oh, oh, oh) La-da-da-da-da

Am7 D E

(Oh, oh, oh) La-da-da-da-da

Am7 D E

(Oh-oh-oh-oh, oh, oh) La-da-da-da-da

D E

(Oh, oh) La-da-da-da-da

D E

(Oh, oh)



[Chorus 2]

Am7 D E

All the lights couldn't put out the dark

Am7 D E

Runnin' through my heart

Am7 D E

Lights up and they know who you are

D E N.C.

Know who you are, do you know who you are?

Berikut, video musik Lights Up dalam chord Harry Styles.

Itulah, chord Lights Up dinyanyikan Harry Styles serta video YouTube Lights Up. ( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )