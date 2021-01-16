Chord Gitar dan Video Loving You Michael Jackson

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Simak, chord Loving You dinyanyikan Michael Jackson.

Termasuk, video Loving You di akhir tulisan ini.

Lagu Loving You MP3 dapat didengarkan di aplikasi YouTube Music.

Berikut, chord gitar Loving You dilengkapi lirik lagu Loving You dinyanyikan Michael Jackson.

[Verse 1]

Bbmaj7 Abmaj7 Abmaj7(2x)

Hello August moon, where are the stars of the night

Bbmaj7 Abmaj7 Abmaj7(2x)

You promised me too soon cause it's been cloudy all night

Ebmaj7 Gbmaj7

And the weatherman said, if you're not well stay in bed

Dm7 G7

And I've been feeling down and blue and it's cloudy in my head

Cm7 F7sus4

Instead of going out to some restaurant, I'll stay home in bed



[Hook 1]

Dm7 Ebmaj7 Dm7 Ebmaj7

But I'll be loving you, that's what I want to do



Dm7 Ebmaj7 Dm7 F7sus4

I'll be loving you, that's what I want to do



[Verse 2]

Bbmaj7 Abmaj7 Abmaj7(2x)

Hello midnight lover, you're the one I adore

Bbmaj7 Abmaj7 Abmaj7(2x)

And I'll be thinking of you until the stars are no more

Ebmaj7 Gbmaj7

If it's cloudy or blue, I'll stay here with you

Dm7 G7

We'll make a wish and then we'll kiss, our love forever true

Cm7 F7sus4

Instead of going out to some restaurant, I'll stay home with you



[Hook 2]

Dm7 Ebmaj7 Dm7 Ebmaj7

And I'll be loving you, that's what I want to do

Dm7 Ebmaj7 Dm7 F7sus4

I'll be loving you, that's what I want to do



[Bridge]

E7sus4 Dmaj7

It seems you don't know, we reached the higher mountain

E7sus4 Dmaj7

Every time I seem to disappear

Amaj7 Emaj7

And together we will fly, we'll dance up in the heavens

C7sus4 Fsus2

I can really feel it when you're near, ooh



Ebmaj7 Gbmaj7

And the weatherman said, if you're not well stay in bed

Dm7 G7

And I've been feeling down and blue and it's cloudy in my head

Cm7 F7sus4

Instead of going out to some restaurant, I'll stay home in bedd



[Outro]

Dm7 Ebmaj7 Dm7 Ebmaj7

But I'll be loving you, that's what I want to do

Dm7 Ebmaj7 Dm7 Ebmaj7

I'll be loving you, that's what I want to do



Dm7 Ebmaj7

Berikut, video musik Loving You dalam chord Michael Jackson.

Itulah, chord Loving You dinyanyikan Michael Jackson serta video YouTube Loving You. ( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )