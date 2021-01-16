Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Video Loving You Michael Jackson
Simak, chord Loving You dinyanyikan Michael Jackson. Termasuk, video Loving You di akhir tulisan ini, di aplikasi YouTube Music.
Simak, chord Loving You dinyanyikan Michael Jackson.
Termasuk, video Loving You di akhir tulisan ini.
Lagu Loving You MP3 dapat didengarkan di aplikasi YouTube Music.
Berikut, chord gitar Loving You dilengkapi lirik lagu Loving You dinyanyikan Michael Jackson.
[Verse 1]
Bbmaj7 Abmaj7 Abmaj7(2x)
Hello August moon, where are the stars of the night
Bbmaj7 Abmaj7 Abmaj7(2x)
You promised me too soon cause it's been cloudy all night
Ebmaj7 Gbmaj7
And the weatherman said, if you're not well stay in bed
Dm7 G7
And I've been feeling down and blue and it's cloudy in my head
Cm7 F7sus4
Instead of going out to some restaurant, I'll stay home in bed
[Hook 1]
Dm7 Ebmaj7 Dm7 Ebmaj7
But I'll be loving you, that's what I want to do
Dm7 Ebmaj7 Dm7 F7sus4
I'll be loving you, that's what I want to do
[Verse 2]
Bbmaj7 Abmaj7 Abmaj7(2x)
Hello midnight lover, you're the one I adore
Bbmaj7 Abmaj7 Abmaj7(2x)
And I'll be thinking of you until the stars are no more
Ebmaj7 Gbmaj7
If it's cloudy or blue, I'll stay here with you
Dm7 G7
We'll make a wish and then we'll kiss, our love forever true
Cm7 F7sus4
Instead of going out to some restaurant, I'll stay home with you
[Hook 2]
Dm7 Ebmaj7 Dm7 Ebmaj7
And I'll be loving you, that's what I want to do
Dm7 Ebmaj7 Dm7 F7sus4
I'll be loving you, that's what I want to do
[Bridge]
E7sus4 Dmaj7
It seems you don't know, we reached the higher mountain
E7sus4 Dmaj7
Every time I seem to disappear
Amaj7 Emaj7
And together we will fly, we'll dance up in the heavens
C7sus4 Fsus2
I can really feel it when you're near, ooh
Ebmaj7 Gbmaj7
And the weatherman said, if you're not well stay in bed
Dm7 G7
And I've been feeling down and blue and it's cloudy in my head
Cm7 F7sus4
Instead of going out to some restaurant, I'll stay home in bedd
[Outro]
Dm7 Ebmaj7 Dm7 Ebmaj7
But I'll be loving you, that's what I want to do
Dm7 Ebmaj7 Dm7 Ebmaj7
I'll be loving you, that's what I want to do
Dm7 Ebmaj7
Berikut, video musik Loving You dalam chord Michael Jackson.
Itulah, chord Loving You dinyanyikan Michael Jackson.
