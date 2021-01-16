Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Video The Sun Ardhito Pramono
Simak, chord The Sun dinyanyikan Ardhito Pramono. Termasuk, video The Sun di akhir tulisan ini, di aplikasi YouTube Music.
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Simak, chord The Sun dinyanyikan Ardhito Pramono.
Termasuk, video The Sun di akhir tulisan ini.
Lagu The Sun MP3 dapat didengarkan di aplikasi YouTube Music.
Berikut, chord gitar The Sun dilengkapi lirik lagu The Sun dinyanyikan Ardhito Pramono.
[Intro]
G
[Verse]
A G
Well I know you don’t like me
A F#
But, girl, I like you completely
D
To me you are the only one
G
We met at the party’s friend of mine
C#m
Later at the night your boyfriend comes
F# F#m
With a pack of love and your eyes shines
Bm
I made this song with broken arms
E
I know it sounds a lot awkward
A
For you, oh
F#m
For you
[Pre-Chorus]
A G
You know to me you’re like the sun
A F#
You spread your warmth to everyone
D
I cannot get you off my mind
Dm
Neither to call you mine
C#m
And love is blind, I know it’s right
F#
I can’t get over you since that night
[Chorus]
Bm
I dropped you home you said thank you
E A
Girl I fell in love with you
G
But you don’t like me too
Bm
To me you are the sun
E
And I’m not the only one
A
For you
G A G
For you
[Pre-Chorus]
A
I cannot get you off my mind
D
Neither to call you mine
C#m
And love is blind, I know it’s right
F#
I can’t get over you since that night
[Chorus]
Bm
I dropped you home you said thank you
E A
Girl I fell in love with you
G
With you, boo
A G
With you, with you
Bm
To me you are the sun
E A
And I’m not the only one for you
G
For you
A G
For you, for you
[Instrumental]
Bm A E C#m F# Bm E A
Em A Bm E A F#m Bm E
Berikut, video musik The Sun dalam chord Ardhito Pramono.
Itulah, chord The Sun dinyanyikan Ardhito Pramono serta video YouTube The Sun. ( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )
