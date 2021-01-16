Chord Gitar dan Video The Sun Ardhito Pramono

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Simak, chord The Sun dinyanyikan Ardhito Pramono.

Termasuk, video The Sun di akhir tulisan ini.

Berikut, chord gitar The Sun dilengkapi lirik lagu The Sun dinyanyikan Ardhito Pramono.

[Intro]

G



[Verse]

A G

Well I know you don’t like me

A F#

But, girl, I like you completely

D

To me you are the only one

G

We met at the party’s friend of mine

C#m

Later at the night your boyfriend comes

F# F#m

With a pack of love and your eyes shines

Bm

I made this song with broken arms

E

I know it sounds a lot awkward

A

For you, oh

F#m

For you



[Pre-Chorus]

A G

You know to me you’re like the sun

A F#

You spread your warmth to everyone

D

I cannot get you off my mind

Dm

Neither to call you mine

C#m

And love is blind, I know it’s right

F#

I can’t get over you since that night



[Chorus]

Bm

I dropped you home you said thank you

E A

Girl I fell in love with you

G

But you don’t like me too

Bm

To me you are the sun

E

And I’m not the only one

A

For you

G A G

For you



[Pre-Chorus]

A

I cannot get you off my mind

D

Neither to call you mine

C#m

And love is blind, I know it’s right

F#

I can’t get over you since that night



[Chorus]

Bm

I dropped you home you said thank you

E A

Girl I fell in love with you

G

With you, boo

A G

With you, with you

Bm

To me you are the sun

E A

And I’m not the only one for you

G

For you

A G

For you, for you



[Instrumental]

Bm A E C#m F# Bm E A

Em A Bm E A F#m Bm E

Berikut, video musik The Sun dalam chord Ardhito Pramono.

chord The Sun dinyanyikan Ardhito Pramono