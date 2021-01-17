Lirik Lagu dan Video Diamonds Dinyanyikan Agnez Mo

Diamonds outshining 'em all

Only see the diamonds when I talk (Montana)

Bling bling, baby, bling bling

Bling bling baby, bling bling

Bottom grill got me shinin' like a light, yeah

Diamonds chain, everything on me is bright, yeah

I'ma put some crystals in my tooth

I'ma put some crystals in my tooth

I don't love these haters

Only in love with the paper

Diamonds bracelet on both of my ankles

Pictures perfect I'm good with the angles

These are solid gold hoops not bangles

All dis ice on my hands got my wrist numb

Ice, ice shivering

Brr, brr, shivering

Bling, bling, you can see it in the chain

Chang, chang, catch me runnin' to the bank

Diamonds outshining 'em all

Only see the diamonds when I talk

Bling bling, baby, bling bling

Bling bling, baby, bling bling

Diamonds outshining 'em all

Only see the diamonds when I talk

Bling bling, baby, bling bling

Bling bling, baby, bling bling

Everything that glitters ain't gold

All these chains on my neck like from Egypt

All this water on me, got 'em seasick

Where da fuck yo ice boss, we ain't never seen it

Who the fuck's your jeweler?

'Cause all this shit fugazi, it ain't valid

All these Karats on my wrist, might feed a rabbit

I'm a bad bitch, really living lavish

Uh, uh, ay

Diamonds outshining 'em all

Only see the diamonds when I talk

Bling bling, baby, bling bling

Bling bling, baby, bling bling

Diamonds outshining 'em all

Only see the diamonds when I talk

Bling bling, baby, bling bling

Bling bling, baby, bling bling (Montana)

By the way (Ay)

I'm Montana by the way (By the way)

Step up in the building, hundale (Hundale)

We ain't here to play

Baby, I am here to stay

Been fly, jet fuel off the Henny

Look at my neck, my chain frozen lake

R.I.P to Nate Dogg

Smoke like a rainforest (Forest)

Drive the 'Rari like they came for us

Ride scope like Martin Lawrence

Had the Smith and Wesson with the weight

Now a crib next to Will Smith, Kanye and Drake

Bad bitch throw that ass up, fast break

Took 'em to the biggest wave, Point Break

Montana hines, tap, tap that ass up (Tap, tap, tap)

Real bitches go down up the cash up (Hanh)

Diamonds outshining 'em all

Only see the diamonds when I talk

Bling bling, baby, bling bling

Bling bling, baby, bling bling

Diamonds outshining 'em all

Only see the diamonds when I talk

Bling bling, baby, bling bling

Bling bling, baby, bling bling