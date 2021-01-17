Lirik Lagu
Lirik Lagu dan Video Diamonds Dinyanyikan Agnez Mo
Bagi penggemar Agnez Mo, bisa melihat lirik lagu Diamonds dan video Diamonds, dinyanyikan Agnez Mo.
YouTube.com
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Berikut ini, lirik lagu Diamonds dinyanyikan Agnez Mo.
Termasuk, video Diamonds di bagian bawah artikel ini.
Lagu Diamonds MP3 juga bisa didengarkan di aplikasi YouTube Music.
Berikut, lirik Diamonds dinyanyikan Agnez Mo.
Diamonds outshining 'em all
Only see the diamonds when I talk
Bling bling, baby, bling bling
Bling bling, baby, bling bling
Diamonds outshining 'em all
Only see the diamonds when I talk (Montana)
Bling bling, baby, bling bling
Bling bling baby, bling bling
Only see the diamonds when I talk (Montana)
Bling bling, baby, bling bling
Bling bling baby, bling bling
Bottom grill got me shinin' like a light, yeah
Diamonds chain, everything on me is bright, yeah
I'ma put some crystals in my tooth
I'ma put some crystals in my tooth
I don't love these haters
Only in love with the paper
Diamonds bracelet on both of my ankles
Diamonds chain, everything on me is bright, yeah
I'ma put some crystals in my tooth
I'ma put some crystals in my tooth
I don't love these haters
Only in love with the paper
Diamonds bracelet on both of my ankles
Pictures perfect I'm good with the angles
These are solid gold hoops not bangles
All dis ice on my hands got my wrist numb
Ice, ice shivering
Brr, brr, shivering
Bling, bling, you can see it in the chain
Chang, chang, catch me runnin' to the bank
These are solid gold hoops not bangles
All dis ice on my hands got my wrist numb
Ice, ice shivering
Brr, brr, shivering
Bling, bling, you can see it in the chain
Chang, chang, catch me runnin' to the bank
Diamonds outshining 'em all
Only see the diamonds when I talk
Bling bling, baby, bling bling
Bling bling, baby, bling bling
Only see the diamonds when I talk
Bling bling, baby, bling bling
Bling bling, baby, bling bling
Diamonds outshining 'em all
Only see the diamonds when I talk
Bling bling, baby, bling bling
Bling bling, baby, bling bling
Only see the diamonds when I talk
Bling bling, baby, bling bling
Bling bling, baby, bling bling
Everything that glitters ain't gold
All these chains on my neck like from Egypt
All this water on me, got 'em seasick
Where da fuck yo ice boss, we ain't never seen it
Who the fuck's your jeweler?
'Cause all this shit fugazi, it ain't valid
All these Karats on my wrist, might feed a rabbit
I'm a bad bitch, really living lavish
Uh, uh, ay
All these chains on my neck like from Egypt
All this water on me, got 'em seasick
Where da fuck yo ice boss, we ain't never seen it
Who the fuck's your jeweler?
'Cause all this shit fugazi, it ain't valid
All these Karats on my wrist, might feed a rabbit
I'm a bad bitch, really living lavish
Uh, uh, ay
Diamonds outshining 'em all
Only see the diamonds when I talk
Bling bling, baby, bling bling
Bling bling, baby, bling bling
Only see the diamonds when I talk
Bling bling, baby, bling bling
Bling bling, baby, bling bling
Diamonds outshining 'em all
Only see the diamonds when I talk
Bling bling, baby, bling bling
Bling bling, baby, bling bling (Montana)
Only see the diamonds when I talk
Bling bling, baby, bling bling
Bling bling, baby, bling bling (Montana)
By the way (Ay)
I'm Montana by the way (By the way)
Step up in the building, hundale (Hundale)
We ain't here to play
Baby, I am here to stay
Been fly, jet fuel off the Henny
I'm Montana by the way (By the way)
Step up in the building, hundale (Hundale)
We ain't here to play
Baby, I am here to stay
Been fly, jet fuel off the Henny
Look at my neck, my chain frozen lake
R.I.P to Nate Dogg
Smoke like a rainforest (Forest)
Drive the 'Rari like they came for us
Ride scope like Martin Lawrence
Had the Smith and Wesson with the weight
Now a crib next to Will Smith, Kanye and Drake
R.I.P to Nate Dogg
Smoke like a rainforest (Forest)
Drive the 'Rari like they came for us
Ride scope like Martin Lawrence
Had the Smith and Wesson with the weight
Now a crib next to Will Smith, Kanye and Drake
Bad bitch throw that ass up, fast break
Took 'em to the biggest wave, Point Break
Montana hines, tap, tap that ass up (Tap, tap, tap)
Real bitches go down up the cash up (Hanh)
Took 'em to the biggest wave, Point Break
Montana hines, tap, tap that ass up (Tap, tap, tap)
Real bitches go down up the cash up (Hanh)
Diamonds outshining 'em all
Only see the diamonds when I talk
Bling bling, baby, bling bling
Bling bling, baby, bling bling
Only see the diamonds when I talk
Bling bling, baby, bling bling
Bling bling, baby, bling bling
Diamonds outshining 'em all
Only see the diamonds when I talk
Bling bling, baby, bling bling
Bling bling, baby, bling bling
Only see the diamonds when I talk
Bling bling, baby, bling bling
Bling bling, baby, bling bling
Diamonds on my neck
Diamonds on my necklace
Diamonds on my neck
Diamonds on my necklace
Diamonds on my neck
Diamonds on my necklace
Diamonds on my neck
Diamonds on my necklace
Diamonds on my necklace
Diamonds on my neck
Diamonds on my necklace
Diamonds on my neck
Diamonds on my necklace
Diamonds on my neck
Diamonds on my necklace
Berikut, video musik Diamonds dinyanyikan Agnez Mo.
Itulah, lirik lagu Diamonds dinyanyikan Agnez Mo serta video YouTube Diamonds. ( Tribunlampung.co.id / Noval Andriansyah )
