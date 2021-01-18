Lirik Lagu Hero MP3 Mariah Carey, Video Hero

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, lirik lagu Hero dinyanyikan Mariah Carey.

Serta, video Hero di bagian bawah artikel ini.

Lagu Hero MP3 juga bisa didengarkan di aplikasi YouTube Music.

Berikut, lirik Hero dinyanyikan Mariah Carey.

There's a hero if you look inside your heart

You don't have to be afraid of what you are

There's an answer if you reach into your soul

And the sorrow that you know will melt away

And then a hero comes along with the strength to carry on

And you cast your fears aside and you know you can survive

So when you feel like hope is gone look inside you and be strong,

And you'll finally see the truth that a hero lies in you

It's a long road when you face the world alone

No one reaches out a hand for you to hold

You can find love if you search within yourself

And the emptiness you felt will disappear

And then a hero comes along with the strength to carry on

And you cast your fears aside and you know you can survive

So when you feel like hope is gone look inside you and be strong,

And you'll finally see the truth that a hero lies in you

Lord knows dreams are hard to follow

But don't let anyone tear them away

Hold on there will be tomorrow

In time you'll find the way

And then a hero comes along with the strength to carry on

And you cast your fears aside and you know you can survive

So when you feel like hope is gone look inside you and be strong,

And you'll finally see the truth that a hero lies in you

Berikut, video musik Hero dinyanyikan Mariah Carey.