Lirik Lagu Hero MP3 Mariah Carey, Video Hero

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, lirik lagu Hero dinyanyikan Mariah Carey.
Serta, video Hero di bagian bawah artikel ini.
Lagu Hero MP3 juga bisa didengarkan di aplikasi YouTube Music.
Berikut, lirik Hero dinyanyikan Mariah Carey.
There's a hero if you look inside your heart
You don't have to be afraid of what you are
There's an answer if you reach into your soul
And the sorrow that you know will melt away
And then a hero comes along with the strength to carry on
And you cast your fears aside and you know you can survive
So when you feel like hope is gone look inside you and be strong,
And you'll finally see the truth that a hero lies in you
It's a long road when you face the world alone
No one reaches out a hand for you to hold
You can find love if you search within yourself
And the emptiness you felt will disappear
And then a hero comes along with the strength to carry on
And you cast your fears aside and you know you can survive
So when you feel like hope is gone look inside you and be strong,
And you'll finally see the truth that a hero lies in you
Lord knows dreams are hard to follow
But don't let anyone tear them away
Hold on there will be tomorrow
In time you'll find the way
And then a hero comes along with the strength to carry on
And you cast your fears aside and you know you can survive
So when you feel like hope is gone look inside you and be strong,
And you'll finally see the truth that a hero lies in you
Berikut, video musik Hero dinyanyikan Mariah Carey.
