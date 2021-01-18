Breaking News:

Lirik Lagu

Lirik Lagu Hero MP3 Mariah Carey, Video Hero

Simak, lirik lagu Hero dinyanyikan Mariah Carey dan video Hero. Lagu Hero MP3 dan lirik Hero.

zoom-inlihat foto Lirik Lagu Hero MP3 Mariah Carey, Video Hero
YouTube.com
Ilustrasi. Simak, lirik lagu Hero dinyanyikan Mariah Carey dan video Hero. Lagu Hero MP3 dan lirik Hero. 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, lirik lagu Hero dinyanyikan Mariah Carey.

Serta, video Hero di bagian bawah artikel ini.

Baca juga: Lirik Lagu Hitam Putih Cozy Republic, Video Yang Hitam Pacarku Yang Pertama

Baca juga: Lirik Lagu dan Video Satru Dinyanyikan Denny Caknan ft Happy Asmara

Lagu Hero MP3 juga bisa didengarkan di aplikasi YouTube Music.

Berikut, lirik Hero dinyanyikan Mariah Carey.

There's a hero if you look inside your heart
You don't have to be afraid of what you are
There's an  answer if you reach into your soul
And the sorrow that you know will melt away

And then a hero comes along with the strength to carry on
And you cast your fears aside and you know you can survive
So when you feel like hope is gone look inside you and be strong,
And you'll finally see the truth that a hero lies in you

It's a long road when you face the world alone
No one reaches out a hand for you to hold
You can find love if you search within yourself
And the emptiness you felt will disappear

And then a hero comes along with the strength to carry on
And you cast your fears  aside and you know you can survive
So when you feel like hope is gone look inside you and be strong,
And you'll finally see the  truth that a  hero   lies in you

Lord knows   dreams are hard to follow
But don't let anyone tear them away
Hold   on there will be tomorrow
In time you'll find the  way

And then a hero comes along with the strength to carry on
And you cast your fears aside and you know you can survive
So when you feel like hope is gone look inside you and be strong,
And you'll finally see the  truth that a hero lies in you

Berikut, video musik Hero dinyanyikan Mariah Carey.

Demikian, lirik lagu Hero dinyanyikan Mariah Carey serta video YouTube Hero. ( Tribunlampung.co.id / Noval Andriansyah )
Tags
lirik lagu Hero
Hero MP3
lirik Hero
video Hero
video musik Hero
video YouTube Hero
Hero
Mariah Carey
Tribunlampung.co.id
Berita Terkait :#Lirik Lagu
Penulis: Noval Andriansyah
Editor: Noval Andriansyah
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
Video Detik-detik Mobil Jokowi Terobos Banjir di Banjar Kalsel, Mobil R1 Masih Tampak Gagah
Video Detik-detik Mobil Jokowi Terobos Banjir di Banjar Kalsel, Mobil R1 Masih Tampak Gagah
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2021 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan