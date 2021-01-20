Chord Gitar dan Video If Our Love Is Wrong Calum Scott

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Simak, chord If Our Love Is Wrong dinyanyikan Calum Scott.

[Intro]

Gm F Eb F



[Verse 1]

Gm F

I don't know how I should say it

Eb F Dm

In my mind, it's every word, that they don't wanna hear

Gm F

I don't know how they might take it

Eb F Dm

Maybe you can take the pressure, and make it disappear

Gm F

Throw out the inhibition

Eb F Dm

You make me feel a feeling that I've never felt before

Gm F

I don't know if they're gonna like it

Eb D7

But that only makes me want it more



[Pre-Chorus]

Gm F Bb F Eb

'Cause I'm no - body's but yours



[Chorus]

Eb

If it's me, and if it's you

F

And if our love is wrong

Dm

Then I don't ever wanna be right

Gm

I don't ever wanna be right

Eb

If it's real, and if it's true

F

And if our love is wrong

Dm

Then I don't ever wanna be right

Gm

I don't ever wanna be right



[Post-Chorus]

Eb F Dm

Oh, yeah, oh

Gm

I just want you to be mine



[Verse 2]

Gm F

Why would I need their permission

Eb F

Skin and bones, I'm only human

Dm Gm

It's in my DNA

Gm F

Suffocating just to fit in

Eb D7

Why do I care what people say



[Pre-Chorus]

Gm F Bb F Eb

'Cause I'm no - body's but yours



[Chorus]

Eb

If it's me, and if it's you

F

And if our love is wrong

Dm

Then I don't ever wanna be right

Gm

I don't ever wanna be right

Eb

If it's real, and if it's true

F

And if our love is wrong

Dm

Then I don't ever wanna be right

Gm

I don't ever wanna be right



[Post-Chorus]

Eb F Dm

Oh, yeah, oh

Dm Gm

I just want you to be mine



[Outro]

Eb F Dm

Oh, yeah, oh

Dm Gm F Eb

I just want you to be mine

