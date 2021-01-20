Breaking News:

Chord Gitar dan Video If Our Love Is Wrong Calum Scott

Simak, chord If Our Love Is Wrong dinyanyikan Calum Scott. Termasuk, video If Our Love Is Wrong di akhir tulisan ini, di aplikasi YouTube Music.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar dan Video If Our Love Is Wrong Calum Scott
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Lemon Lemon/AFP
Ilustrasi. Simak, chord gitar If Our Love Is Wrong dan video If Our Love Is Wrong dinyanyikan Calum Scott. 

Lagu If Our Love Is Wrong MP3 dapat didengarkan di aplikasi YouTube Music.

Berikut, chord gitar If Our Love Is Wrong dilengkapi lirik lagu If Our Love Is Wrong dinyanyikan Calum Scott.

[Intro]
Gm F Eb F

[Verse 1]
Gm F
I don't know how I should say it
Eb F Dm
In my mind, it's every word, that they don't wanna hear
Gm F
I don't know how they might take it
Eb F Dm
Maybe you can take the pressure, and make it disappear
Gm F
Throw out the inhibition
Eb F Dm
You make me feel a feeling that I've never felt before
Gm F
I don't know if they're gonna like it
Eb D7
But that only makes me want it more

[Pre-Chorus]
Gm F Bb F Eb
'Cause I'm no - body's but yours

[Chorus]
Eb
If it's me, and if it's you
F
And if our love is wrong
Dm
Then I don't ever wanna be right
Gm
I don't ever wanna be right
Eb
If it's real, and if it's true
F
And if our love is wrong
Dm
Then I don't ever wanna be right
Gm
I don't ever wanna be right

[Post-Chorus]
Eb F Dm
Oh, yeah, oh
Gm
I just want you to be mine

[Verse 2]
Gm F
Why would I need their permission
Eb F
Skin and bones, I'm only human
Dm Gm
It's in my DNA
Gm F
Suffocating just to fit in
Eb D7
Why do I care what people say

[Pre-Chorus]
Gm F Bb F Eb
'Cause I'm no - body's but yours

[Chorus]
Eb
If it's me, and if it's you
F
And if our love is wrong
Dm
Then I don't ever wanna be right
Gm
I don't ever wanna be right
Eb
If it's real, and if it's true
F
And if our love is wrong
Dm
Then I don't ever wanna be right
Gm
I don't ever wanna be right

[Post-Chorus]
Eb F Dm
Oh, yeah, oh
Dm Gm
I just want you to be mine

[Outro]
Eb F Dm
Oh, yeah, oh
Dm Gm F Eb
I just want you to be mine

Berikut, video musik If Our Love Is Wrong dalam chord Calum Scott.

Itulah, chord If Our Love Is Wrong dinyanyikan Calum Scott serta video YouTube If Our Love Is Wrong. ( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )

Penulis: Tama Yudha Wiguna
Editor: Reny Fitriani
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
