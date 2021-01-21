Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Video One Only Pamungkas

Simak, chord gitar One Only dan video One Only dinyanyikan Pamungkas, All I want is just to stay

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar dan Video One Only Pamungkas
youtube.com
Ilustrasi. Simak, chord gitar One Only dan video One Only dinyanyikan Pamungkas 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Simak, chord One Only dinyanyikan Pamungkas.

Termasuk, video One Only di akhir tulisan ini.

Chord Gitar Lagu To The Bone Pamungkas, Lirik Lagu To The Bone

Biodata Pamungkas, Penyanyi Pria Soloist Indonesia Pelantun Lagu One Only dan Sorry

Lagu One Only MP3 dapat didengarkan di aplikasi YouTube Music.

Berikut, chord gitar One Only dilengkapi lirik lagu One Only dinyanyikan Pamungkas.

[Verse 1]
C     Em
Oo, There you are
F
Sittin’ still all stripes and lonely
G
Hidin’, wishin’, waitin’
C         Em
While I’m, Here I am
F
Standin’ still stare at you only
G
Everythin’ gets blurry

[Bridge]
Em
All I want is just to stay
G
You can’t shake me
F
I would never dare
C
Let go
Em
Through the talkin’ and the walkin’
Dm              G
I will give you all my lovin’

[Chorus]
C
Start countin’ all the day
Em         F
Forever I will stay with you
G
With you one only you
C
Go far and roam about
Em         F
Comeback and callin’ out to me
G
To me one only me

[Verse 2]
C     Em
Oo, I’m in love
F
What did I do to deserve you
G
You tell me what did I do
C          Em
To be with you, love
F
To be the one you runnin’ into
G
When the days do come through

[Bridge]
Em
All I want is just to stay
G
You can’t shake me
F
I would never dare
C
Let go
Em
Through the talkin’ and the walkin’
Dm               G
I will give you all my lovin’
F     Em        Dm          C
(all of my, all the good lovin’)

[Chorus]
C
Start countin’ all the days
Em         F
Forever I will stay with you
G
With you one only you
C
Go far and roam about
Em         F
Comeback and callin’ out to me
G
To me one only me

[Bridge]
F          C
Well I’m luckiest
Em
To be the one Be the one
Am
To get you, to get you, to get you
Dm               Em
Now well I’m happiest
F
To found the one

Found the one
Fm               C
Found the one only kinda love
Em
Uuu
F     G
Yeah

[Chorus]
C
Start countin’ all the day
Em         F
Forever I will stay with you
G
With you one only you
C
Go far and roam about
Em         F
Comeback and callin’ out to me
G
To me one only me
C
(I wanna follow you)
Em         F
(I wanna follow you forever) Yeah
G
(with you, one only you)
C     Em
Oo, I’m in love
F
What did I do to deserve you
G
You tell me what did I do

Berikut, video musik One Only dalam chord Pamungkas.

Itulah, chord One Only dinyanyikan Pamungkas serta video YouTube One Only. ( Tribunlampung.co.id / Resky Mertarega Saputri )

Tags
chord One Only
Video One Only
Video One Only Pamungkas
chord gitar One Only
Tribunlampung.co.id
chord Pamungkas
chord gitar Pamungkas
Lagu Pamungkas
Berita Terkait :#Chord Gitar
Penulis: Resky Mertarega S
Editor: Heribertus Sulis
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
Bagian Tubuh Diduga Korban Sriwijaya Air SJ 182 Ditemukan di Pantai Kis Tangerang Banten
Bagian Tubuh Diduga Korban Sriwijaya Air SJ 182 Ditemukan di Pantai Kis Tangerang Banten
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2021 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan