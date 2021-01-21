Chord Gitar dan Video One Only Pamungkas

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Simak, chord One Only dinyanyikan Pamungkas.

Termasuk, video One Only di akhir tulisan ini.

• Chord Gitar Lagu To The Bone Pamungkas, Lirik Lagu To The Bone

• Biodata Pamungkas, Penyanyi Pria Soloist Indonesia Pelantun Lagu One Only dan Sorry

Lagu One Only MP3 dapat didengarkan di aplikasi YouTube Music.

Berikut, chord gitar One Only dilengkapi lirik lagu One Only dinyanyikan Pamungkas.

[Verse 1]

C Em

Oo, There you are

F

Sittin’ still all stripes and lonely

G

Hidin’, wishin’, waitin’

C Em

While I’m, Here I am

F

Standin’ still stare at you only

G

Everythin’ gets blurry

[Bridge]

Em

All I want is just to stay

G

You can’t shake me

F

I would never dare

C

Let go

Em

Through the talkin’ and the walkin’

Dm G

I will give you all my lovin’

[Chorus]

C

Start countin’ all the day

Em F

Forever I will stay with you

G

With you one only you

C

Go far and roam about

Em F

Comeback and callin’ out to me

G

To me one only me

[Verse 2]

C Em

Oo, I’m in love

F

What did I do to deserve you

G

You tell me what did I do

C Em

To be with you, love

F

To be the one you runnin’ into

G

When the days do come through

[Bridge]

Em

All I want is just to stay

G

You can’t shake me

F

I would never dare

C

Let go

Em

Through the talkin’ and the walkin’

Dm G

I will give you all my lovin’

F Em Dm C

(all of my, all the good lovin’)

[Chorus]

C

Start countin’ all the days

Em F

Forever I will stay with you

G

With you one only you

C

Go far and roam about

Em F

Comeback and callin’ out to me

G

To me one only me

[Bridge]

F C

Well I’m luckiest

Em

To be the one Be the one

Am

To get you, to get you, to get you

Dm Em

Now well I’m happiest

F

To found the one

Found the one

Fm C

Found the one only kinda love

Em

Uuu

F G

Yeah

[Chorus]

C

Start countin’ all the day

Em F

Forever I will stay with you

G

With you one only you

C

Go far and roam about

Em F

Comeback and callin’ out to me

G

To me one only me

C

(I wanna follow you)

Em F

(I wanna follow you forever) Yeah

G

(with you, one only you)

C Em

Oo, I’m in love

F

What did I do to deserve you

G

You tell me what did I do

Berikut, video musik One Only dalam chord Pamungkas.

Itulah, chord One Only dinyanyikan Pamungkas serta video YouTube One Only. ( Tribunlampung.co.id / Resky Mertarega Saputri )