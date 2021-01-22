Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Video Aliens Coldplay
Simak, chord A L I E N S dinyanyikan Coldplay.
chord A L I E N S dinyanyikan Coldplay.
Termasuk, video A L I E N S di akhir tulisan ini.
Lagu A L I E N S MP3 dapat didengarkan di aplikasi YouTube Music.
Berikut, chord gitar A L I E N S dilengkapi lirik lagu A L I E N S dinyanyikan Coldplay.
[Intro]
Am C Em
Am C Em
[Verse 1]
Am
We were just about to lose our home
C Em
Diamonds ate the radio
Am C Em
Moving in the dead of night
Am
We took photographs, just some just so
C Em
History has some to know
Am C Em
We were moving at the speed of flight, kids cry
[Pre-Chorus 1]
Am C Em
If you, want to, that's alright
Am C
If you, want to, hold me
Em F G Em
Hold me tight
[Chorus 1]
F G Am
Just an alien
[Verse 2]
Am
We were hovering without a home
C Em
Millions are UFO
Am C Em
Hovering in hope some scope tonight, sees the light and says
[Pre-Chorus 2]
Am C Em
Fly if you, want to, that's alright
Am C
But if you, want to, call me
Em F G Em
Call this line
[Chorus 2]
F G Am
Just an alien
F G Em
Just an alien
F G Am
Oh, we just want to get home again
[Bridge]
Am
Tell your leader, sir or ma'am
C Em
We come in peace, we mean no harm
Am
Somewhere out there, in the unknown
C Am
All the E.T.'s, are phoning home
F G Em
Watching my life, on the skyline
F G Am
Crossing your eyes, for a lifetime
[Outro]
F G Em
Just an alien
(moving target)
F G Am
A patch, a corner, of the spacetime
F G Em
Just an alien
(turning toward it)
F G Am
Over Asia, crossing ages
F G Em
Just an alien
F G Am
Oh, we just want to get home again
F G Em
F G Am
