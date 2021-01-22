Chord Gitar dan Video Aliens Coldplay

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Simak, chord A L I E N S dinyanyikan Coldplay.

Termasuk, video A L I E N S di akhir tulisan ini.

Lagu A L I E N S MP3 dapat didengarkan di aplikasi YouTube Music.

Berikut, chord gitar A L I E N S dilengkapi lirik lagu A L I E N S dinyanyikan Coldplay.

[Intro]

Am C Em

Am C Em



[Verse 1]

Am

We were just about to lose our home

C Em

Diamonds ate the radio

Am C Em

Moving in the dead of night



Am

We took photographs, just some just so

C Em

History has some to know

Am C Em

We were moving at the speed of flight, kids cry



[Pre-Chorus 1]

Am C Em

If you, want to, that's alright

Am C

If you, want to, hold me

Em F G Em

Hold me tight



[Chorus 1]

F G Am

Just an alien



[Verse 2]

Am

We were hovering without a home

C Em

Millions are UFO

Am C Em

Hovering in hope some scope tonight, sees the light and says



[Pre-Chorus 2]

Am C Em

Fly if you, want to, that's alright

Am C

But if you, want to, call me

Em F G Em

Call this line



[Chorus 2]

F G Am

Just an alien

F G Em

Just an alien

F G Am

Oh, we just want to get home again



[Bridge]

Am

Tell your leader, sir or ma'am

C Em

We come in peace, we mean no harm

Am

Somewhere out there, in the unknown

C Am

All the E.T.'s, are phoning home



F G Em

Watching my life, on the skyline

F G Am

Crossing your eyes, for a lifetime



[Outro]

F G Em

Just an alien

(moving target)

F G Am

A patch, a corner, of the spacetime



F G Em

Just an alien

(turning toward it)

F G Am

Over Asia, crossing ages



F G Em

Just an alien

F G Am

Oh, we just want to get home again

F G Em

F G Am

Berikut, video musik A L I E N S dalam chord Coldplay.

Itulah, chord A L I E N S dinyanyikan Coldplay serta video YouTube A L I E N S. ( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )