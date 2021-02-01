Lirik Lagu Always MP3 Milik Isak Danielson Beserta Terjemahan Video Lagu Always 

Lirik Lagu
Lirik Lagu Always MP3 milik Isak Danielson
Always dirilis dalam album Yours pada 2018 yang dirilis pada 20 Juli 2018.
Berikut lirik lagu always milik Isak Danielson
You put your hands under my jacket
It's cold as hell, but I'ma let you anyway
Wouldn't you say there's a light in the dark this moment?
And this is the moment when I can be brave
You say you want to call a taxi
But I don't wanna go and meet up all your friends
So then you say, "We'll get another pack instant coffee"
I hope it doesn't ruin our first kiss
And for every song, there's a song we're not singing
For every step, there's a step we're not taking
So let me know if there's something I'm missing
'Cause this is all I need
So say we'll be always, always
Say it will be you and me to the old days
Let us be always, always
Through the highs and the lows, we'll be always
