Lirik Lagu Always MP3 Milik Isak Danielson Beserta Terjemahan Video Lagu Always

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak Lirik Lagu Always MP3 milik Isak Danielson Beserta Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia.

Always dirilis dalam album Yours pada 2018 yang dirilis pada 20 Juli 2018.

Berikut lirik lagu always milik Isak Danielson

You put your hands under my jacket

It's cold as hell, but I'ma let you anyway

Wouldn't you say there's a light in the dark this moment?

And this is the moment when I can be brave

You say you want to call a taxi

But I don't wanna go and meet up all your friends

So then you say, "We'll get another pack instant coffee"

I hope it doesn't ruin our first kiss

And for every song, there's a song we're not singing

For every step, there's a step we're not taking

So let me know if there's something I'm missing

'Cause this is all I need

So say we'll be always, always

Say it will be you and me to the old days

Let us be always, always

Through the highs and the lows, we'll be always