Lirik Lagu Stuck With You MP3 Ariana Grande dan Justin Bieber, Video Stuck With You

Yuk, simak lirik lagu dan video Stuck With You yang dinyanyikan Ariana Grande dan Justin Bieber.

Lirik Lagu Stuck With You MP3 Ariana Grande dan Justin Bieber, Video Stuck With You
cnnindonesia.com
Simak, lirik lagu dan video Stuck With You

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Berikut adalah lirik lagu Stuck With You yang dinyanyikan Ariana Grande dan Justin Bieber.

Serta, video Stuck With You di bagian bawah artikel ini.

Lagu Stuck With You MP3 bisa didengarkan di aplikasi YouTube Music di bawah ini.

Dengarkan lagu Stuck With You MP3

Penasaran dengan lirik lagu ini?

Berikut lirik lagu Stuck With You yang dinyanyikan Ariana Grande dan Justin Bieber:

Mmm
Hey, yeah
(That's just for fun)
(What?)
Ah, yeah

I'm not one to stick around
One strike and you're out, baby
Don't care if I sound crazy
But you never let me down, no, no
That's why when the sun's up, I'm stayin'
Still layin' in your bed, sayin'

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh
Got all this time on my hands
Might as well cancel our plans, yeah
I could stay here for a lifetime

So, lock the door and throw out the key
Can't fight this no more, it's just you and me
And there's nothin' I, nothin' I, I can do
I'm stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you
So, go ahead and drive me insane
Baby, run your mouth, I still wouldn't change
Being stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you
I'm stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you, baby

Penulis: Putri Salamah
Editor: Resky Mertarega Saputri
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
