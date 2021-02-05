Lirik Lagu Stuck With You MP3 Ariana Grande dan Justin Bieber, Video Stuck With You

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Berikut adalah lirik lagu Stuck With You yang dinyanyikan Ariana Grande dan Justin Bieber.

Serta, video Stuck With You di bagian bawah artikel ini.

Lagu Stuck With You MP3 bisa didengarkan di aplikasi YouTube Music di bawah ini.

Dengarkan lagu Stuck With You MP3

Penasaran dengan lirik lagu ini?

Berikut lirik lagu Stuck With You yang dinyanyikan Ariana Grande dan Justin Bieber:

Mmm

Hey, yeah

(That's just for fun)

(What?)

Ah, yeah

I'm not one to stick around

One strike and you're out, baby

Don't care if I sound crazy

But you never let me down, no, no

That's why when the sun's up, I'm stayin'

Still layin' in your bed, sayin'

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

Got all this time on my hands

Might as well cancel our plans, yeah

I could stay here for a lifetime

So, lock the door and throw out the key

Can't fight this no more, it's just you and me

And there's nothin' I, nothin' I, I can do

I'm stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you

So, go ahead and drive me insane

Baby, run your mouth, I still wouldn't change

Being stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you

I'm stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you, baby