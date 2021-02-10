Chord Gitar Lagu Perfect Ed Sheeran

Chord Gitar
G Em
I found a love for me
C D
Darling just dive right in, and follow my lead
G Em
Well I found a girl beautiful and sweet
C D
I never knew you were the someone waiting for me
G
Cause we were just kids when we fell in love
Em C G D
Not knowing what it was, I will not give you up this ti-ime
G Em
But darling just kiss me slow, your heart is all I own
C D
And in your eyes you're holding mine
Em C G D Em
Baby, I'm dancing in the dark, with you between my arms
C G D Em
Barefoot on the grass, listening to our favorite song
C G D Em
When you said you looked a mess, I whispered underneath my breath
C G D G
But you heard it, darling you look perfect tonight
G Em
Well I found a woman, stronger than anyone I know
C D
She shares my dreams, I hope that someday I'll share her home
G Em
I found a love, to carry more than just my secrets
C D
To carry love, to carry children of our own
G Em
We are still kids, but we're so in love, fighting against all odds
C G D
I know that we'll be alright this ti-ime
G Em
Darling just hold my hand, be my girl, I'll be your man
C D
I see my future in your eyes
Em C G D Em
Baby, I'm dancing in the dark, with you between my arms
C G D Em
Barefoot on the grass, listening to our favorite song
C G D Em
When you said you looked a mess, I whispered underneath my breath
C G D G
But you heard it, darling you look perfect tonight
