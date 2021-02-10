Breaking News:

Lirik Lagu Hurts So Good MP3 Astrid S, Video Hurts So Good

Berikut lirik lagu Hurts So Good dinyanyikan Astrid S serta video YouTube Hurts So Good

zoom-inlihat foto Lirik Lagu Hurts So Good MP3 Astrid S, Video Hurts So Good
youtube.com
Ilustrasi. lirik lagu Hurts So Good dinyanyikan Astrid S 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, lirik lagu Hurts So Good dinyanyikan Astrid S.

Serta, video Hurts So Good di bagian bawah artikel ini.

Lagu Hurts So Good MP3 juga bisa didengarkan di aplikasi YouTube Music di bawah ini.

Dengarkan lagu Hurts So Good MP3

Berikut, lirik Hurts So Good dinyanyikan Astrid S.

You're fighting me off like a firefighter
So tell me why you still get burned
You say you're not, but you're still a liar
'Cause I'm the one that you run to first

Every time, yeah
Why do you try to deny it
When you show up every night
And tell me that you want me but it's complicated

So complicated
When it hurts but it hurts so good
Do you take it?
Do you break it off?

When it hurts but it hurts so good
Can you say it?
Can you say it?
Your love is like (Hey, na-na-na, na-na)
Your love is like (Hey, na-na-na, na-na)
It hurts so good (Hey, na-na-na, na-na)
Your love is like (Hey, na-na-na, na-na)
It hurts so good

Every time that I swear it's over
It makes you want me even more
You pull away and I come in closer
And all we ever stay is torn

Penulis: Resky Mertarega S
Editor: romi rinando
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
