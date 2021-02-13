Breaking News:

Chord Kunci Gitar Perfect Ed Sheeran

Chord gitar Perfect dinyanyikan Ed Sherean, serta lirik lagu Perfect dalam kunci gitar atau chord Ed Sherean

Chord Gitar Lagu Perfect Ed Sherean, Lirik Lagu Perfect 

Simak, chord gitar Perfect dinyanyikan Ed Sherean.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Perfect dalam kunci gitar atau chord Ed Sherean.

G Em
I found a love for me
C D
Darling just dive right in, and follow my lead
G Em
Well I found a girl beautiful and sweet
C D
I never knew you were the someone waiting for me

G
Cause we were just kids when we fell in love
Em C G D
Not knowing what it was, I will not give you up this ti-ime
G Em
But darling just kiss me slow, your heart is all I own
C D
And in your eyes you're holding mine

Em C G D Em
Baby, I'm dancing in the dark, with you between my arms
C G D Em
Barefoot on the grass, listening to our favorite song
C G D Em
When you said you looked a mess, I whispered underneath my breath
C G D G
But you heard it, darling you look perfect tonight

G Em
Well I found a woman, stronger than anyone I know
C D
She shares my dreams, I hope that someday I'll share her home
G Em
I found a love, to carry more than just my secrets
C D
To carry love, to carry children of our own

G Em
We are still kids, but we're so in love, fighting against all odds
C G D
I know that we'll be alright this ti-ime
G Em
Darling just hold my hand, be my girl, I'll be your man
C D
I see my future in your eyes

Em C G D Em

Baby, I'm dancing in the dark, with you between my arms
C G D Em
Barefoot on the grass, listening to our favorite song
C G D Em
When you said you looked a mess, I whispered underneath my breath
C G D G
But you heard it, darling you look perfect tonight

Itulah, chord gitar Perfect dinyanyikan Ed Sherean, serta lirik lagu Perfect dalam kunci gitar atau chord Ed Sherean. ( Tribunlampung.co.id / Resky Mertarega Saputri )

