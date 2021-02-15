Beautiful In White MP3 Shane Filan, Lirik Lagu, Chord Gitar, dan Video YouTube

Chord Gitar
Beautiful In White MP3 Shane Filan
Berikut lirik lagu, chord gitar, serta video Beautiful In White MP3 yang dinyanyikan Shane Filan
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, lirik lagu Beautiful In White dinyanyikan Shane Filan.
Simak juga, chord gitar Beautiful In White dan video Beautiful In White.
Dengarkan, lagu Beautiful In White MP3 di aplikasi YouTube Music di bawah ini.
Berikut, lirik Beautiful In White serta chord gitar Beautiful In White dalam Shane Filan MP3.
(Intro:)
C G Am Em F C G
(Verse:)
C G
Not sure if you know this
Am Em
But when we first met
F C
I got so nervous
F G
I couldn't speak..
C G
In that very moment
Am Em
I found the one and
F C
My life had found it's
F G
Missing piece..
(Chorus:)
C G
so as long as I live I love you
Am Em
will heaven hold you
F C G
you look so beautiful in white
C G
And from now to my very last breath
Am Em
This day I'll cherish
F C G
you look so beautiful in white
C G F
Tonight..
.
(Verse:)
C G
what we have is timeless
Am Em
My love is endless
F C
And with this scream I
F G
Say to the world..
C G
You're my every reason
Am Em
You're all that I believe in
F C
with all my heart I
F G
Mean every word..
