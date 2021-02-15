Beautiful In White MP3 Shane Filan, Lirik Lagu, Chord Gitar, dan Video YouTube

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, lirik lagu Beautiful In White dinyanyikan Shane Filan.

Simak juga, chord gitar Beautiful In White dan video Beautiful In White.

Dengarkan, lagu Beautiful In White MP3 di aplikasi YouTube Music di bawah ini.

streaming Beautiful In White

Berikut, lirik Beautiful In White serta chord gitar Beautiful In White dalam Shane Filan MP3.

(Intro:)

C G Am Em F C G



(Verse:)

C G

Not sure if you know this

Am Em

But when we first met

F C

I got so nervous

F G

I couldn't speak..

C G

In that very moment

Am Em

I found the one and

F C

My life had found it's

F G

Missing piece..

(Chorus:)

C G

so as long as I live I love you

Am Em

will heaven hold you

F C G

you look so beautiful in white

C G

And from now to my very last breath

Am Em

This day I'll cherish

F C G

you look so beautiful in white

C G F

Tonight..

.

(Verse:)

C G

what we have is timeless

Am Em

My love is endless

F C

And with this scream I

F G

Say to the world..

C G

You're my every reason

Am Em

You're all that I believe in

F C

with all my heart I

F G

Mean every word..