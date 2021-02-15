Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Beautiful In White MP3 Shane Filan, Lirik Lagu, Chord Gitar, dan Video YouTube

Berikut lirik lagu, chord gitar, serta video Beautiful In White MP3 yang dinyanyikan Shane Filan

zoom-inlihat foto Beautiful In White MP3 Shane Filan, Lirik Lagu, Chord Gitar, dan Video YouTube
youtube.com
Ilustrasi. lirik lagu, chord gitar, serta video Beautiful In White MP3 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, lirik lagu Beautiful In White dinyanyikan Shane Filan.

Simak juga, chord gitar Beautiful In White dan video Beautiful In White.

Dengarkan, lagu Beautiful In White MP3 di aplikasi YouTube Music di bawah ini.

streaming Beautiful In White

Berikut, lirik Beautiful In White serta chord gitar Beautiful In White dalam Shane Filan MP3.

(Intro:) 
C  G  Am  Em  F  C  G

(Verse:)
C               G
Not sure if you know this
Am           Em
But when we first met
F         C
I got so nervous
F           G
I couldn't speak..

C            G
In that very moment
Am           Em
I found the one and
F            C       
 My life had found it's
F        G
Missing piece..

(Chorus:)
      C                G
so as long as I live I love you
Am           Em
will heaven hold you
F            C         G
you look so beautiful in white
         C              G
And from now to my very last breath
Am             Em
This day I'll cherish
F            C         G
you look so beautiful in white

 C      G  F
Tonight..

(Verse:)
C               G
what we have is timeless
Am          Em
My love is endless
F              C
And with this scream I
F           G
Say to the world..

C               G
You're my every reason
Am                   Em
You're all that I believe in
F            C
with all my heart I
F           G
Mean every word..

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
12
Tags
Beautiful In White
lirik lagu Beautiful In White
Beautiful In White MP3
chord gitar Beautiful In White
video Beautiful In White
lirik Beautiful In White
video YouTube Beautiful In White
Shane Filan
YouTube Music
Tribunlampung.co.id
Berita Terkait :#Chord Gitar
Penulis: Resky Mertarega S
Editor: romi rinando
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
Detik-detik Mobil Pengantin Kecelakaan di Bone, Warga Panik & Pecahkan Kaca untuk Selamatkan Korban
Detik-detik Mobil Pengantin Kecelakaan di Bone, Warga Panik & Pecahkan Kaca untuk Selamatkan Korban
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2021 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan