Chord dan Lirik Lagu Beautiful Girls MP3 Sean Kingston Dilengkapi Video YouTube

chord gitar Beautiful Girls dinyanyikan Sean Kingston.

lirik Beautiful Girls serta chord Beautiful Girls dalam Sean Kingston MP3.

A

Your way too beautiful girl

F#m

That's why it'll never work

D E

You'll have me suicidal, suicidal

A

When you say it's over

A

Damn all these beautiful girls

F#m

They only wanna to your dirt

D E

They'll have you suicidal, suicidal

A

When they say it's over

[Verse 1]

A

See it started at the park

Used to chill after dark

F#m

Oh when you took my heart

That's when we fell apart

D

Cause we both thought

E A

That love last forever (last forever)

A

They say we're too young