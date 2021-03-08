Chord dan Lirik Lagu Leave the Door Open MP3 Bruno Mars Dilengkapi Video YouTube

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Leave the Door Open dinyanyikan Bruno Mars.

Simak juga, lirik lagu Leave the Door Open dan video Leave the Door Open.

Dengarkan, lagu Leave the Door Open MP3 di aplikasi YouTube Music di bawah ini.

streaming lagu Leave the Door Open

Berikut, lirik Leave the Door Open serta chord Leave the Door Open dalam Bruno Mars MP3.

[Intro]

Fmaj7 G7

Em7 Am7

(Said baby, said baby, said baby)

[Verse 1]

Fmaj7

What you doin'? (What you doin'?)

Fmaj7

Where you at? (Where you at?)

G7

Oh, you got plans? (You got plans)

G7

Don't say that (Shut your trap)

Em7

I'm sippin' wine (Sip, sip) in a robe (Drip, drip)

Am7

I look too good (Look too good)To be alone (Woo, woo)

[Verse 2]

Fmaj7

My house clean (House clean), my pool warm (Pool warm)

G7

Just shaved, smooth like a newborn

Em7

We should be dancin', romancin'

Am7

In the east wing and the west wing of this mansion, what's happenin'?

[Pre-Chorus]

Ebmaj7

I ain't playin' no games

Ab

Every word that I say is coming straight from the heart

Gm7 Fm7 G7

So if you tryna lay in these arms

[Chorus]

N.C. Fmaj7 G7

I'ma leave the door open (I'ma leave the door open)

Em7 Am7

I'ma leave the door open, girl(I'ma leave the door open, hopin')

Fmaj7

That you feel the way I feel

G7

And you want me like I want you tonight, baby

N.C. Cmaj7 Am7

Tell me that you’re coming through