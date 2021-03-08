Breaking News:

Chord dan Lirik Lagu Leave the Door Open MP3 Bruno Mars Dilengkapi Video YouTube

Berikut lirik lagu, chord gitar, serta video Leave the Door Open MP3 yang dinyanyikan Bruno Mars.

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Leave the Door Open dinyanyikan Bruno Mars.

Simak juga, lirik lagu Leave the Door Open dan video Leave the Door Open.

Dengarkan, lagu Leave the Door Open MP3 di aplikasi YouTube Music di bawah ini.

streaming lagu Leave the Door Open

Berikut, lirik Leave the Door Open serta chord Leave the Door Open dalam Bruno Mars MP3.

[Intro]
Fmaj7      G7
Em7        Am7
          (Said baby, said baby, said baby)

[Verse 1]
Fmaj7
What you doin'? (What you doin'?)
Fmaj7
Where you at? (Where you at?)
G7
Oh, you got plans? (You got plans)
G7
Don't say that (Shut your trap)
Em7
I'm sippin' wine (Sip, sip) in a robe (Drip, drip)
Am7
I look too good (Look too good)To be alone (Woo, woo)

[Verse 2]
Fmaj7
My house clean (House clean), my pool warm (Pool warm)
       G7
Just shaved, smooth like a newborn
              Em7
We should be dancin', romancin'
                  Am7
In the east wing and the west wing of this mansion, what's happenin'?

[Pre-Chorus]
Ebmaj7
I ain't playin' no games
                  Ab
Every word that I say is coming straight from the heart
           Gm7   Fm7          G7
So if you tryna lay in these arms

[Chorus]
N.C.                Fmaj7                     G7
I'ma leave the door open (I'ma leave the door open)
                     Em7                            Am7
I'ma leave the door open, girl(I'ma leave the door open, hopin')
         Fmaj7
That you feel the way I feel
                                  G7
And you want me like I want you tonight, baby
N.C.                        Cmaj7  Am7
Tell me that you’re coming through

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
123
