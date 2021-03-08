Chord dan Lirik Lagu Leave the Door Open MP3 Bruno Mars Dilengkapi Video YouTube

Chord Gitar
[Intro]
Fmaj7 G7
Em7 Am7
(Said baby, said baby, said baby)
[Verse 1]
Fmaj7
What you doin'? (What you doin'?)
Fmaj7
Where you at? (Where you at?)
G7
Oh, you got plans? (You got plans)
G7
Don't say that (Shut your trap)
Em7
I'm sippin' wine (Sip, sip) in a robe (Drip, drip)
Am7
I look too good (Look too good)To be alone (Woo, woo)
[Verse 2]
Fmaj7
My house clean (House clean), my pool warm (Pool warm)
G7
Just shaved, smooth like a newborn
Em7
We should be dancin', romancin'
Am7
In the east wing and the west wing of this mansion, what's happenin'?
[Pre-Chorus]
Ebmaj7
I ain't playin' no games
Ab
Every word that I say is coming straight from the heart
Gm7 Fm7 G7
So if you tryna lay in these arms
[Chorus]
N.C. Fmaj7 G7
I'ma leave the door open (I'ma leave the door open)
Em7 Am7
I'ma leave the door open, girl(I'ma leave the door open, hopin')
Fmaj7
That you feel the way I feel
G7
And you want me like I want you tonight, baby
N.C. Cmaj7 Am7
Tell me that you’re coming through