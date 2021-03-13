Breaking News:

Chord dan Lirik Lagu To The Bone MP3 Pamungkas

Berikut lirik lagu, chord gitar, serta video To The Bone MP3 yang dinyanyikan Pamungkas.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord dan Lirik Lagu To The Bone MP3 Pamungkas Dilengkapi Video YouTube
Tribunlampung.co.id
Ilustrasi. lirik lagu, chord gitar, serta video To The Bone 

chord gitar To The Bone dinyanyikan Pamungkas.

Simak juga, lirik lagu To The Bone dan video To The Bone.

Dengarkan, lagu To The Bone MP3 di aplikasi YouTube Music di bawah ini.

streaming lagu To The Bone

Berikut, lirik To The Bone serta chord To The Bone dalam Pamungkas MP3.

[Intro]
F G
F G

[Verse 1]
                           F
Have I ever told you
                            G
I want you to the bone
                              F
Have I ever called you
                               G
When you are all alone
               F
And if I ever forget
                           G
To tell you how I feel
                          F
Listen to me now, babe
                              G
I want you to the bone

[Pre-Chorus]
                               F                       G
I want you to the bone, oh oh oh oh oh
                               F                        G
I want you to the bone, oh oh oh oh oh

[Verse 2]
                             F
Maybe if you can see
                                      G
What I feel through my bone
                        F
Every corner in me
                                          G
There's your presence that grown
                                F
Maybe I nurture it more
                            G
By saying how it feel
                            F
But I did mean it before
                            G
I want you to the bone

I want you to

Penulis: Resky Mertarega S
Editor: putri salamah
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
