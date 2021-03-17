Chord dan Lirik Lagu Sorry MP3 Pamungkas Dilengkapi Video YouTube

Chord Gitar
Em D Cmaj7
sometimes I can't be on my own
Em D Cmaj7
or else i'think too much again
Em D Cmaj7
and it's about what I did wrong
Em
times like this I wish you're here
D Cmaj7 D
with me.. oh yeah
Reff:
G
for all the things I didn't do
Cmaj7
and all the love that
Bm
haven't got to you
Cmaj7
I'm sorry
G
I wish I could turn back the time
Cmaj7
and let you know
Bm
I never meant to hurt you
Cmaj7 Bm
I'm sorry.. I'm sorry
Int. C G
Em D Cmaj7
I miss us when I'm on my own
Em D Cmaj7
or now I feel too much again
Em D Cmaj7
it's plain and cold after you gone
Em
times like this I wish you're here
D Cmaj7
with me.. oh yeah
D Cmaj7
and hold me
D Cmaj7 D
and hold me
