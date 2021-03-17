Breaking News:

Chord dan Lirik Lagu Sorry MP3 Pamungkas Dilengkapi Video YouTube

Berikut lirik lagu, chord gitar, serta video Sorry MP3 yang dinyanyikan Pamungkas

zoom-inlihat foto Chord dan Lirik Lagu Sorry MP3 Pamungkas Dilengkapi Video YouTube
Tribunlampung.co.id
Ilustrasi. lirik lagu, chord gitar, serta video Sorry 

chord gitar Sorry dinyanyikan Pamungkas.

Simak juga, lirik lagu Sorry dan video Sorry.

Dengarkan, lagu Sorry MP3 di aplikasi YouTube Music di bawah ini.

streaming lagu Sorry

Berikut, lirik Sorry serta chord Sorry dalam Pamungkas MP3.

                           Em  D Cmaj7
sometimes I can't be on my own
                           Em  D Cmaj7
or else i'think too much again
                           Em  D Cmaj7
and it's about what I did wrong
                                Em
times like this I wish you're here
     D        Cmaj7  D
with me.. oh yeah

Reff:
       G
  for all the things I didn't do
      Cmaj7
  and all the love that
                  Bm
  haven't got to you
      Cmaj7
  I'm sorry

     G
  I wish I could turn back the time
       Cmaj7
  and let you know
                   Bm
  I never meant to hurt you
      Cmaj7       Bm 
  I'm sorry.. I'm sorry

Int. C G

                         Em  D Cmaj7
I miss us when I'm on my own
                         Em  D Cmaj7
or now I feel too much again
                              Em  D Cmaj7
it's plain and cold after you gone
                              Em
times like this I wish you're here
      D        Cmaj7
with me.. oh yeah
         D  Cmaj7
and hold me
         D  Cmaj7  D
and hold me

Penulis: Resky Mertarega S
Editor: meli yulyana
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
