Chord Gitar
YouTube Video dan Chord To The Bone dari Pamungkas
Berikut, YouTube video To The Bone serta chord gitar, dan lirik lagu To The Bone dan lirik lagu To The Bone dinyanyikan Pamungkas.
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar To The Bone dinyanyikan Pamungkas.
Serta, YouTube video To The Bone dan lirik lagu To The Bone.
Dengarkan, lagu To The Bone MP3 di aplikasi YouTube Music di bawah ini.
Berikut, lirik To The Bone serta chord To The Bone dalam Pamungkas MP3.
Intro
F G
F G
Verse 1
F
Have I ever told you
G
I want you to the bone
F
Have I ever called you
G
When you are all alone
F
And if I ever forget
G
To tell you how I feel
F
Listen to me now, babe
G
I want you to the bone
Pre-Chorus
F G
I want you to the bone, oh oh oh oh oh
F G
I want you to the bone, oh oh oh oh oh
Verse 2
F
Maybe if you can see
G
What I feel through my bone
F
Every corner in me
G
There's your presence that grown
F
Maybe I nurture it more
G
By saying how it feel
F
But I did mean it before
G
I want you to the bone
I want you to
|YouTube Video dan Chord Sorry dari Pamungkas
|Chord dan Lirik Lagu Suket Teki MP3 Didi Kempot Dilengkapi Video YouTube
|Chord dan Lirik Lagu Tanpo Tresnamu MP3 Denny Caknan Dilengkapi Video YouTube
|Chord dan Lirik Lagu Sabda Rindu MP3 Lyodra Dilengkapi Video YouTube
|Chord dan Lirik Lagu Satru MP3 Esa Risty ft Wandra Dilengkapi Video YouTube