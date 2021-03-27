Chord dan Lirik Lagu Sunflower MP3 Rex Orange County Dilengkapi Video YouTube

Breaking News:

Chord dan Lirik Lagu Sunflower MP3 Rex Orange County

Berikut lirik lagu, chord gitar, serta video Sunflower MP3 yang dinyanyikan Rex Orange County.

Chord dan Lirik Lagu Sunflower MP3 Rex Orange County
Tribunlampung.co.id
Ilustrasi. lirik lagu, chord gitar, serta video Sunflower 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Sunflower dinyanyikan Rex Orange County.

Simak juga, lirik lagu Sunflower dan video Sunflower.

Dengarkan, lagu Sunflower MP3 di aplikasi YouTube Music di bawah ini.

streaming lagu Sunflower

Berikut, lirik Sunflower serta chord Sunflower dalam Rex Orange County MP3.

[Intro]
D
I want to know
D
Where I can go
Bm
When you're not around
Em
And I'm feeling down
D
So won't you stay for a moment
D
So I can say
D
I, I need you so
D Bm
'Cause right now you know that nothing here's new
Em
And I'm obsessed with you
D
Then I fell to the ground
D
And you smiled at me and said

[Verse 1]
D
I don't wanna see you cry
Dm A
You don't have to feel this emptiness
Em Bm
She said I love you till the day that I die
D
Well, maybe she's right
A Em
'Cause I don't wanna feel like I'm not me
Bm
And to be honest I don't even know why
D
I let myself get down in the first place

[Chorus]
Bm A
Tryna keep my mind at bay
Em Bm
Sunflower still grows at night
Bm D
Waiting for a minute till the sun's seen through my eyes
Bm A
Make it down down, do-down-down
Em Bm
Diggy dig down, du du du du
Bm D
Waiting for a minute till the sun's seen through my eyes

[Verse 2]
D
You know you need to get yourself to sleep and dream
Bm A
A dream of you and I
Em Bm
There's no need to keep an open eye
Bm
I promise I'm the one for you
D
Just let me hold you in these arms tonight
D A
I'm lucky to be me and you can see it in my face
Em Bm
Back when I fucked my shit up too many times
D
Why would I let myself get down in the first place

[Chorus]
Bm A
Tryna keep my mind at bay
Em Bm
Sunflower still grows at night
Bm D
Waiting for a minute till the sun's seen through my eyes
Bm A
Make it down down, do-down-down
Em Bm
Diggy dig down, du du du du
Bm D
Waiting for a minute till the sun's seen through my eyes

[Bridge]
Bm A
And so she sat me down and told me that I didn't have to cry
Em D
Said I didn't need to get down or feel empty inside
D Bm
And told me that she'll love me for as long as she's alive
D Bm
And well, maybe she's right
Em
'Cause I hate it when I feel like I'm not me
Em Bm
See, I honestly, don't even know why

I-I honestly don't even know why

[Instrumental]

D A Em Bm D A Em Bm

[Chorus]
Bm A
Tryna keep my mind at bay
Em Bm
Sunflower still grows at night
Bm D
Waiting for a minute till the sun's seen through my eyes
Bm A
Make it down down, do-down-down
Em Bm
Diggy dig down, du du du du
Bm D
Waiting for a minute till the sun's seen through my eyes

Simak, video YouTube Sunflower dinyanyikan Rex Orange County.

Profil Rex Orange County

Profil Rex Orange County
Profil Rex Orange County (Tribunnews.com)

Alexander O'Connor  atau lebih dikenal dengan nama panggungnya Rex Orange County.

Penulis: Resky Mertarega S
Editor: Virginia Swastika
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
