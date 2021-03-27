Chord dan Lirik Lagu Sunflower MP3 Rex Orange County Dilengkapi Video YouTube

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Sunflower dinyanyikan Rex Orange County.

[Intro]

D

I want to know

D

Where I can go

Bm

When you're not around

Em

And I'm feeling down

D

So won't you stay for a moment

D

So I can say

D

I, I need you so

D Bm

'Cause right now you know that nothing here's new

Em

And I'm obsessed with you

D

Then I fell to the ground

D

And you smiled at me and said



[Verse 1]

D

I don't wanna see you cry

Dm A

You don't have to feel this emptiness

Em Bm

She said I love you till the day that I die

D

Well, maybe she's right

A Em

'Cause I don't wanna feel like I'm not me

Bm

And to be honest I don't even know why

D

I let myself get down in the first place



[Chorus]

Bm A

Tryna keep my mind at bay

Em Bm

Sunflower still grows at night

Bm D

Waiting for a minute till the sun's seen through my eyes

Bm A

Make it down down, do-down-down

Em Bm

Diggy dig down, du du du du

Bm D

Waiting for a minute till the sun's seen through my eyes



[Verse 2]

D

You know you need to get yourself to sleep and dream

Bm A

A dream of you and I

Em Bm

There's no need to keep an open eye

Bm

I promise I'm the one for you

D

Just let me hold you in these arms tonight

D A

I'm lucky to be me and you can see it in my face

Em Bm

Back when I fucked my shit up too many times

D

Why would I let myself get down in the first place



[Chorus]

Bm A

Tryna keep my mind at bay

Em Bm

Sunflower still grows at night

Bm D

Waiting for a minute till the sun's seen through my eyes

Bm A

Make it down down, do-down-down

Em Bm

Diggy dig down, du du du du

Bm D

Waiting for a minute till the sun's seen through my eyes



[Bridge]

Bm A

And so she sat me down and told me that I didn't have to cry

Em D

Said I didn't need to get down or feel empty inside

D Bm

And told me that she'll love me for as long as she's alive

D Bm

And well, maybe she's right

Em

'Cause I hate it when I feel like I'm not me

Em Bm

See, I honestly, don't even know why



I-I honestly don't even know why



[Instrumental]



D A Em Bm D A Em Bm

[Chorus]

Bm A

Tryna keep my mind at bay

Em Bm

Sunflower still grows at night

Bm D

Waiting for a minute till the sun's seen through my eyes

Bm A

Make it down down, do-down-down

Em Bm

Diggy dig down, du du du du

Bm D

Waiting for a minute till the sun's seen through my eyes

Profil Rex Orange County

Alexander O'Connor atau lebih dikenal dengan nama panggungnya Rex Orange County.