Chord dan Lirik Lagu Please Don't Go MP3 Mike Posner Dilengkapi Video YouTube

[Verse]

C Em

Just run away

G Am

from these lies

C Em

back to yesterday

G Am

safe tonight

[Hook]

C Em

I feel the sun creeping up like tick tock

G Am

I'm trying to keep you in my head but if not

C Em

we'll just keep running from tomorrow with our lips locked

G Am

yeah you got me begging begging

[Chorus]

C Em

Baby please don't go-oh-oh

G Am

if I wake up tomorrow will you still be here

C Em

I don't know-oh-oh

G

if you feel the way I do

Am

if you leave I'm gonna find you

C Em

baby please don't go go go go

G Am

baby please don't go go go go

C Em

baby please don't go go go go

G

baby please don't

Am

baby please don't

(C)

baby please don't