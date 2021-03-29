Chord dan Lirik Lagu Please Don't Go MP3 Mike Posner Dilengkapi Video YouTube

Chord Gitar
Chord dan Lirik Lagu Please Don't Go MP3 Mike Posner
Berikut lirik lagu, chord gitar, serta video Please Don't Go MP3 yang dinyanyikan Mike Posner.
chord gitar Please Don't Go dinyanyikan Mike Posner.
Simak juga, lirik lagu Please Don't Go dan video Please Don't Go.
Dengarkan, lagu Please Don't Go MP3 di aplikasi YouTube Music di bawah ini.
streaming lagu Please Don't Go
Berikut, lirik Please Don't Go serta chord Please Don't Go dalam Mike Posner MP3.
[Verse]
C Em
Just run away
G Am
from these lies
C Em
back to yesterday
G Am
safe tonight
[Hook]
C Em
I feel the sun creeping up like tick tock
G Am
I'm trying to keep you in my head but if not
C Em
we'll just keep running from tomorrow with our lips locked
G Am
yeah you got me begging begging
[Chorus]
C Em
Baby please don't go-oh-oh
G Am
if I wake up tomorrow will you still be here
C Em
I don't know-oh-oh
G
if you feel the way I do
Am
if you leave I'm gonna find you
C Em
baby please don't go go go go
G Am
baby please don't go go go go
C Em
baby please don't go go go go
G
baby please don't
Am
baby please don't
(C)
baby please don't
