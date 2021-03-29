Chord dan Lirik Lagu You Raise Me Up MP3 Westlife Dilengkapi Video YouTube

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar You Raise Me Up dinyanyikan Westlife.

lirik lagu You Raise Me Up

Dengarkan, lagu You Raise Me Up MP3 di aplikasi YouTube Music di bawah ini.

streaming lagu You Raise Me Up

Berikut, lirik You Raise Me Up serta chord You Raise Me Up dalam Westlife MP3.

[Intro]

C

[Verse]

C F C

When I am down and, oh my soul, so weary

C F G

When troubles come and my heart burdened be

Am F C F

Then, I am still and wait here in the silence

C G C

Until you come and sit awhile with me

[Chorus]

Am F C G

You raise me up, so I can stand on mountains

Am F C G

You raise me up, to walk on stormy seas

Am F C F

I am strong, when I am on your shoulders

C G C

You raise me up, to more than I can be

[Instrumental]

D G D A Bm G A Bm G D Bm G A D

[Chorus]

D G D A

You raise me up, so I can stand on mountains

Bm G A

You raise me up, to walk on stormy seas

Bm G A Bm

I am strong, when I am on your shoulders

G A D

You raise me up, to more than I can be