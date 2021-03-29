Chord dan Lirik Lagu You Raise Me Up MP3 Westlife Dilengkapi Video YouTube

Chord Gitar
Chord dan Lirik Lagu You Raise Me Up MP3 Westlife
[Intro]
C
[Verse]
C F C
When I am down and, oh my soul, so weary
C F G
When troubles come and my heart burdened be
Am F C F
Then, I am still and wait here in the silence
C G C
Until you come and sit awhile with me
[Chorus]
Am F C G
You raise me up, so I can stand on mountains
Am F C G
You raise me up, to walk on stormy seas
Am F C F
I am strong, when I am on your shoulders
C G C
You raise me up, to more than I can be
[Instrumental]
D G D A Bm G A Bm G D Bm G A D
[Chorus]
D G D A
You raise me up, so I can stand on mountains
Bm G A
You raise me up, to walk on stormy seas
Bm G A Bm
I am strong, when I am on your shoulders
G A D
You raise me up, to more than I can be
