Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Chord dan Lirik Lagu You Raise Me Up MP3 Westlife Dilengkapi Video YouTube

Berikut lirik lagu, chord gitar, serta video You Raise Me Up MP3 yang dinyanyikan Westlife.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord dan Lirik Lagu You Raise Me Up MP3 Westlife Dilengkapi Video YouTube
Tribunlampung.co.id
Ilustrasi. lirik lagu, chord gitar, serta video You Raise Me Up 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar You Raise Me Up dinyanyikan Westlife.

Simak juga, lirik lagu You Raise Me Up dan video You Raise Me Up.

Dengarkan, lagu You Raise Me Up MP3 di aplikasi YouTube Music di bawah ini.

streaming lagu You Raise Me Up

Berikut, lirik You Raise Me Up serta chord You Raise Me Up dalam Westlife MP3.

[Intro]
C

[Verse]
                        C              F                           C
When I am down and, oh my soul, so weary
                              C              F                                G
When troubles come and my heart burdened be
                    Am           F                         C          F
Then, I am still and wait here in the silence
                 C                 G                        C
Until you come and sit awhile with me

[Chorus]
                        Am      F                        C                  G
You raise me up, so I can stand on mountains
                        Am      F                          C      G
You raise me up, to walk on stormy seas
         Am                  F                      C                F
I am strong, when I am on your shoulders
                         C         G                          C
You raise me up, to more than I can be

[Instrumental]
D G D A Bm G A Bm G D Bm G A D

[Chorus]
                        D        G                         D                A
You raise me up, so I can stand on mountains
                        Bm      G                          A
You raise me up, to walk on stormy seas
          Bm                G                       A           Bm
I am strong, when I am on your shoulders
                        G         A                           D
You raise me up, to more than I can be

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
123
Tags
You Raise Me Up
chord gitar
chord gitar You Raise Me Up
You Raise Me Up MP3
lirik lagu You Raise Me Up
Lirik You Raise Me Up
chord You Raise Me Up
video You Raise Me Up
video YouTube You Raise Me Up
Westlife
Westlife MP3
YouTube Music
Tribunlampung.co.id
Berita Terkait :#Chord Gitar
Penulis: Resky Mertarega S
Editor: Virginia Swastika
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
Terungkap Identitas Pelaku Bom Bunuh Diri di Gereja Katredal Makassar, Polisi Ungkap Sosoknya
Terungkap Identitas Pelaku Bom Bunuh Diri di Gereja Katredal Makassar, Polisi Ungkap Sosoknya
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2021 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan