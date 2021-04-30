Breaking News:

Harga Maybelline Superstay Matte Ink Liquid Matte Lipstick Make Up, Simak Promo Shopee 2021

Bagi kamu pengguna Maybelline, berikut harga Maybelline Superstay Matte Ink Liquid Matte Lipstick Make Up di promo Shopee 2021.

Harga Maybelline Superstay Matte Ink Liquid Matte Lipstick Make Up, Simak Promo Shopee 2021 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Bagi kamu pengguna Maybelline, berikut harga Maybelline Superstay Matte Ink Liquid Matte Lipstick Make Up di promo Shopee 2021.

Dalam promo Shopee 2021, sejumlah diskon diberikan untuk produk Maybelline, termasuk harga Maybelline Superstay Matte Ink Liquid Matte Lipstick Make Up.

Besaran diskon Vaseline yang diberikan hingga 50 persen.

Berikut, daftar promo Shopee 2021 untuk diskon Maybelline Superstay Matte Ink Liquid Matte Lipstick Make Up.

Potongan harga yang diberikan dari Rp 125 ribu menjadi Rp 56 ribu.

Berikut keunggulan dari Maybelline Superstay Matte Ink Liquid Matte Lipstick Make Up.

Lipstick cair yang memiliki pigmentasi tinggi sehingga dapat menutup bibir dalam satu kali oles.

Maybelline Superstay Matte Ink Liquid Matte Lipstick Make Up
Maybelline Superstay Matte Ink Liquid Matte Lipstick Make Up (Shopee)

Formulanya transferproof dan waterproof, bahkan tetap bertahan walaupun dibawa makan.

Tidak membuat bibir kering.

SuperStay Matte Ink City Edition Liquid Lipstik memberi Anda hasil akhir matte sempurna dalam berbagai kekayaan warna dengan pemakaian hingga 16 jam.

Penulis: Reni Ravita
Editor: Riyo Pratama
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
