Harga YOU Dazzling Glow up Serum Night Cream, Simak Promo Tokopedia 2021

berikut harga YOU Dazzling Glow up Serum Night Cream dan beberapa produk daro Y.O.U Make Ups lainnya di promo Tokopedia 2021.

zoom-inlihat foto Harga YOU Dazzling Glow up Serum Night Cream, Simak Promo Tokopedia 2021
Tokopedia
Harga YOU Dazzling Glow up Serum Night Cream, Simak Promo Tokopedia 2021 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Bagi kamu pengguna Y.O.U, berikut harga YOU Dazzling Glow up Serum Night Cream di promo Tokopedia 2021.

Dalam promo Shopee 2021, sejumlah diskon diberikan untuk produk Y.O.U, termasuk harga YOU Dazzling Glow up Serum Night Cream.

Besaran diskon YOU Dazzling Glow up Serum Night Cream yang diberikan hingga 30 persen.

Berikut, promo Shopee 2021 untuk diskon YOU Dazzling Glow up Serum Night Cream.

Potongan harga yang diberikan dari Rp 71 ribu menjadi Rp 50 ribu.

Serum Night Cream yang mengandung Rice Extract, Tranexamic Acid, dan Niacinamide yang menghidrasi kulit agar lebih lembut dan bercahaya keesokan harinya.

Netto: 40 g 

promo Shopee 2021 untuk diskon YOU Dazzling Glow up Serum Night Cream
promo Shopee 2021 untuk diskon YOU Dazzling Glow up Serum Night Cream (Tokopedia)

Selling Points:

1. Overnight Skin Hydration

Menjaga hidrasi kulit sepanjang malam sehingga terasa lebih lembut di pagi hari.

