Chord Happier Dipopulerkan Olivia Rodrigo, Lirik Lagu Happier

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Berikut, chord Happier dipopulerkan Olivia Rodrigo beserta lirik lagu Happier.

Verse 1

G

We broke up a month ago

Your friends are mine

Am

You know I know you've moved on

A

Found someone new,

D

One more girl who brings out the better in you

G

And I thought my heart was detached

From all the sunlight of our past

Am

But she's so sweet

She's so pretty,

D

Does she mean you forgot about me?

Chorus

G

I hope you’re happy

Em

But not like how you were with me

Am

I’m selfish I know, I can’t let you go

D7

So find someone great, but don’t find no one better

N.C.

I hope you’re happy but don’t be happier

Verse 2

G

And do you tell her she's the most beautiful girl you've ever seen?

Am

An eternal love bullshit you know you'll never mean

Remember when I believed

D

You meant it when you said it first to me?

G

And now I'm pickin' her apart,

Em

Like cuttin' her down will make you miss my wretched heart

Am

But she’s beautiful, she looks kind

D7

She probably gives you butterflies

Chorus

G

I hope you’re happy

Em

But not like how you were with me

Am

I’m selfish I know, I can’t let you go

D7

So find someone great, but don’t find no one better

Bridge

G

I hope you're happy

Em

I wish you all the best, really

Am

Say you love her, baby

Just not like you love me

D D7

And think of me fondly when your hand's around her

N.C

I hope you're happy but don't be happier

Interlude

G Em Am D

Ooooh oh oh ooooh oh oh ooooh oh oh ooooh oooh oooh oooh

Outro

G

Oh, I hope you're happy

Em

But not like how you were with me

Am

I'm selfish, I know

I can't let you go

D

So find someone great but don't find no one better

D7

I hope you're happy

N.C.

But don't be happier

Simak, biodata Olivia Rodrigo.

Olivia Isabel Rodrigo lahir pada 20 Februari 2003.

Olivia Rodrigo adalah seorang aktris dan penyanyi asal Amerika Serikat,

Dilansir Wikipedia, ia dikenal karena perannya sebagai Paige Olvera di seri Disney Channel, Bizaardvark dan sebagai Nini Salazar-Roberts di seri Disney+, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Rodrigo menandatangani kontrak dengan label rekaman Interscope Records dan Geffen Records pada tahun 2020.

Ia merilis single debutnya "Drivers Licence" pada Januari 2021 dan debut di nomor 1 Billboard Hot 100.

