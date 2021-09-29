Otomotif
Info Motor, Harga Motor Bekas Honda CBR 150 R yang Banyak Diminati
Simak info motor yang akan membahas harga motor bekas Honda CBR 150 R. Motor Honda CBR 150 R resmi dirilis di Indonesia pada Januari 2021.
Ilustrasi. Simak info motor, berikut harga motor bekas Honda CBR 150 R.
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak info motor tentag harga motor bekas Honda CBR 150 R yang banyak diminati pasaran.
Motor Honda CBR 150 R resmi dirilis di Indonesia pada Januari 2021 lalu.
Honda CBR 150 R memiliki tampilan yang lebih sporty dari versi sebelumnya.
Hal inilah yang membuat Honda CBR 150 R banyak diminati khususnya bagi kaum laki-laki.
Berikut harga motor bekas dari Honda CBR 150 R.
Honda CBR 150 R (2014): Rp 16 juta
Honda CBR 150 R (2015): Rp 18 juta
Honda CBR 150 R (2016): Rp 19 juta
Honda CBR 150 R (2017): Rp 20 juta
Honda CBR 150 R (2018): Rp 21 juta
