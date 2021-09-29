Breaking News:

Info Motor, Harga Motor Bekas Honda CBR 150 R yang Banyak Diminati

Simak info motor yang akan membahas harga motor bekas Honda CBR 150 R. Motor Honda CBR 150 R resmi dirilis di Indonesia pada Januari 2021.

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak info motor tentag harga motor bekas Honda CBR 150 R yang banyak diminati pasaran.

Motor Honda CBR 150 R resmi dirilis di Indonesia pada Januari 2021 lalu.

Honda CBR 150 R memiliki tampilan yang lebih sporty dari versi sebelumnya.

Hal inilah yang membuat Honda CBR 150 R banyak diminati khususnya bagi kaum laki-laki.

Berikut harga motor bekas dari Honda CBR 150 R.

Honda CBR 150 R (2014): Rp 16 juta

Honda CBR 150 R (2015): Rp 18 juta

Honda CBR 150 R (2016): Rp 19 juta

Honda CBR 150 R (2017): Rp 20 juta

Honda CBR 150 R (2018): Rp 21 juta

