Info Motor, Harga Motor Yamaha Nmax Bekas

Berikut info motor terbaru tentang harga motor Nmax bekas. Yamaha Nmax bekas masih terbilang mahal dengan kisaran harga diatas Rp 15 jutaan.
Penulis: Reni Ravita | Editor: Hanif Mustafa
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Berikut info motor terbaru tentang harga motor Nmax bekas.
Untuk harga motor Yamaha Nmax bekas masih terbilang mahal dengan kisaran harga diatas Rp 15 jutaan.
Berikut info harga motor Nmax bekas yang dilansir dari GridOto.com.
Yamaha N- Max 155 ABS (2015): Rp 16,5 juta
Yamaha N- Max 155 Non ABS (2015): Rp 16 juta
Yamaha N- Max Non ABS (2016): Rp 16,3 juta
Yamaha N-Max 155 ABS (2016): Rp 16,8 juta
Yamaha N- Max 155 ABS (2017): Rp 17,3 juta
Yamaha N- Max 155 non ABS (2017): Rp 18 juta
Yamaha N- Max 155 ABS (2018): Rp 18,5 juta
