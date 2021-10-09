Breaking News:

Otomotif

Info Motor, Harga Motor Yamaha Nmax Bekas

Berikut info motor terbaru tentang harga motor Nmax bekas. Yamaha Nmax bekas masih terbilang mahal dengan kisaran harga diatas Rp 15 jutaan.

Penulis: Reni Ravita | Editor: Hanif Mustafa
zoom-inlihat foto Info Motor, Harga Motor Yamaha Nmax Bekas
GridOto.com
Ilustrasi. Berikut info motor terbaru tentang harga motor Nmax bekas. 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Berikut info motor terbaru tentang harga motor Nmax bekas.

Untuk harga motor Yamaha Nmax bekas masih terbilang mahal dengan kisaran harga diatas Rp 15 jutaan.

Berikut info harga motor Nmax bekas yang dilansir dari GridOto.com.

Yamaha N- Max 155 ABS (2015): Rp 16,5 juta

Yamaha N- Max 155 Non ABS (2015): Rp 16 juta

Baca juga: Info Motor Terbaru, Motor Yamaha Aerox 155 VVA Tersemat Teknologi Y-Connnect Berbasis Bluetooth

Yamaha N- Max Non ABS (2016): Rp 16,3 juta

Yamaha N-Max 155 ABS (2016): Rp 16,8 juta

Yamaha N- Max 155 ABS (2017): Rp 17,3 juta

Yamaha N- Max 155 non ABS (2017): Rp 18 juta

Yamaha N- Max 155 ABS (2018): Rp 18,5 juta

Baca juga: Info Motor, Berniat Miliki Motor Yamaha Aerox 155 VVA, Berikut Harga di Bulan Oktober Ini

Halaman selanjutnya

Halaman
123
Tags
info motor
harga motor bekas
harga motor Nmax bekas
Yamaha NMAX
Tribunlampung.co.id
Tribun Lampung
otomotif
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
Berita Terkait :#Otomotif
Ikuti kami di
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

Tribun JualBeli
Pasang Iklan
© 2021 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan