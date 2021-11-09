Otomotif
Info Mobil, Simulasi Kredit Mobil Mitsubishi Xpander Cross 2021
Berikut ini, info simulasi kredit mobil Mitsubishi Xpander Cross di dealer Mitsubishi Budi Berlian, Hajimena Lampung selatan.
Penulis: Hurri Agusto | Editor: Reny Fitriani
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID, TRIBUNLAMPUNG - Mitsubishi Xpander Cross merupakan mobil berjenis MPV yang dipasarkan di Indonesia dalam pilihan mesin bensin.
Untuk dapat memiliki mobil ini, anda dapt melakukan pembelian baik secara cash ataupun kredit di semua dealer Mitsubishi terdekat dari tempat tinggal anda.
Berikut ini, info simulasi kredit mobil Mitsubishi Xpander Cross di dealer Mitsubishi Budi Berlian, Hajimena Lampung selatan.
Spesifikasi Mitsubishi Xpander Cross sendiri diusung mesin dengan kapasitas 1499 cc yang mampu menghasilkan tenaga hingga 104 hp dan torsi puncak 141 Nm.
Menurut Fany, Sales Counter dealer Mitsubishi Budi Berlian, Hajemena, Mitsubishi Xpander Cross memiliki lima pilihan varian warna.
"Pilihan warna Xpander Cross ada lima pilihan," kata Fany.
Adapun pilihan warna yang dimaksud antara lain, Quartz White Pearl, Jet Black Mica, Sterling Silver Metalic, Graphite Grey Metalic, dan Sunrise Orange Metalic.
Untuk pilihan transmisi, Xpander Cross tersedia dalam dua pilihan, yakni Manual 5- percepatan dan Otomatis 4 percepatan.
Sementara itu, Fany juga menjelaskan harga mobil Mitsubishi Xpander Cross di dealer Budi Berlian Hajimena, Lampung selatan, dibanderol mulai Rp 283 juta sampai Rp 309 jutaan tergantung variannya.
"Untuk harga Mitsubishi Xpander Cross mulai Rp 283 juta sampai Rp 309 juta," Kata Fany.
Baca juga: Info Mobil, Daftar Harga Mitsubishi Xpander Cross di Diler Mitsubishi Budi Berlian Hajimena
|Info Mobil Terbaru, Spesifikasi Mitsubishi Xpander Cross 2021
|Info Mobil, Daftar Harga Mitsubishi Xpander Cross di Diler Mitsubishi Budi Berlian Hajimena
|Info Mobil, Spesifikasi dan Harga Mobil Bekas Mitsubishi Xpander Cross
|Info Motor, Harga Motor Bekas Yamaha Fino Mulai Rp 7 Jutaan
|Info Motor, Spesifikasi, Harga dan Promo Honda Genio Jelang Akhir Tahun 2021