Drakor Terbaru
Sinopsis Drama Korea The First Responders, Drakor Kim Rae Won Tayang November
Simak sinopsis drama korea berjudul The First Responders yang dibintangi oleh aktor ternama Kim Rae Won. Drakornya bakal segera tayang November nanti.
Penulis: Fenty Novianti | Editor: Kiki Novilia
Tribunlampung.co.id, Jakarta - Berikut ini sinopsis drama Korea terbaru The First Responders yang dibntangi Kim Rae Won.
Banyak penggemar yang mencari tahu sinopsis drama Korea terbaru The First Responders milik Kim Rae Won.
Dalam sinopsis drama Korea terbaru The First Responders, tertera jika drakor Kim Rae Won tersebut genrenya adalah drama.
Drama The First Responders rencananya tayang di SBS pada 11 November 2022 mendatang.
Drama ini tayang tiap Jumat dan Sabtu pukul 22.00 waktu KST.
The First Responders akan tayang sejumlah 12 episode dengan durasi 60 menit pada tiap penayangannya.
Sementara itu, drama ini digarap langsung oleh Shin Kyung Soo.
Shin Kyung Soo sebelumnya telah menyutradarai beberapa drama.
Yakni drama Joseon Exorcist, Nokdu Flower, Oh, The Mysterious, The Roots of Throne, 3 Days, You're My Favorite dan Tree With Deep Roots.
Naskah asli dan skenario drama ini ditulis langsung oleh Min Ji Eun.
