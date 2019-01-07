Daftar Harga Terbaru iPhone 6, iPhone 6s Plus, dan iPhone 7, Cek di Sini

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Daftar harga terbaru iphone 6, 6s Plus, dan iPhone 7 yang dirangkum dari 3 e-commerce ternama.

1. iphone 6 32 GB Gold dibanderol Rp 4.199.000

Spesifikasi:

- Jaringan: UMTS/HSPA /DC-HSDPA (850, 900, 1700/2100, 1900, 2100 MHz) : GSM/EDGE (850, 900, 1800, 1900 MHz), 4G LTE

- SIM Card: Nano-SIM

- OS: iOS 8

- Display: 4.7 Inches Retina HD Display, LED-backlit widescreen, Multi-Touch display with IPS technology (1334 x 750 pixels)

- Chips: A8 chip with 64-bit architecture, M8 motion coprocessor

- iSight Camera: 8 MP iSight camera, autofocus with Focus Pixels, f/22 aperture, True Tone flash, five-element lens, Auto HDR for photos, Panorama

- Sapphire Crystal Lens Cover

- Video Recording: 1080p HD video recording (30 fps or 60 fps), time-lapse video, 3x zoom

- FaceTime HD Camera: 1.2MP photos (1280 by 960)

- Touch ID: Fingerprint identity sensor built into the Home button

- Wi-Fi: 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi

- Bluetooth 4.0

- NFC

- Sensors: Touch ID, Barometer, Theree-axis gyro, Accelerometer, Proximity sensor, Ambient light sensor

- Headphones: Apple EarPods with Remote and Mic

- Battery: Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery

- Connector: Lightning

- Dimensions: 13.81 x 6.7 x 0.69 cm

- Weight: 129 gr

2. iPhone 6s Plus 32 Gb Space Grey dijual Rp 6.999.000

Spesifikasi Apple iPhone 6s Plus

- Network : 2G, 3G, 4G LTE

- Nano-SIM

- Display : 5.5-inch (diagonal) LED-backlit widescreen (1920-by-1080-pixel resolution)

- Retina HD display with 3D Touch

- Multi-Touch display with IPS technology

- Processor : A9 chip with 64-bit architecture Embedded M9 motion coprocessor

- OS : iOS 10

- Camera : 12-megapixel camera with Optical image stabilization & 5-megapixel photos

- Fingerprint sensor built into the Home button

- FaceTime video calling over Wi- Fi or cellular

- Assisted GPS and GLONASS

- Digital compass

- Wi-Fi

- Cellular

- Sensor : Barometer, Three-axis gyro, Accelerometer, Proximity sensor, Ambient light sensor

- Battery: Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery

- Connector: Lightning

- Dimensions: 6.23 inches (158.2 mm) x 3.07 inches (77.9 mm) x 0.29 inch (7.3 mm)

- Weight: 6.77 ounces (192 grams)

3. iPhone 7 256 Gb Gold dibanderol Rp 14.199.000

Fitur utama dari Apple iPhone 7 256GB - Silver

Apple A10 Fusion Chip

Display 4.7 inch Retina HD display with wide color

New Home button

3D Touch

Splash and water resistant

Dual Camera 12MP & 7MP

Optical image stabilization

Quad-LED True Tone flash

4K video

Slo-mo & Time-lapse video

Apple designed Image Signal Processor (ISP)

New stereo speaker system

EarPods with Lightning Connector

4G Faster LTE with speeds up to 450 Mbps for data downloads

Crystal clear VoLTE and Wi-Fi calls

The world’s most advanced mobile operating system iOS 10

Internal Memory 256GB