Daftar Harga Terbaru iPhone 6, iPhone 6s Plus, dan iPhone 7, Cek di Sini
Daftar harga terbaru iPhone 6, iPhone 6s Plus, dan iPhone 7 yang dirangkum dari 3 e-commerce ternama.
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Daftar harga terbaru iphone 6, 6s Plus, dan iPhone 7 yang dirangkum dari 3 e-commerce ternama.
ibox
1. iphone 6 32 GB Gold dibanderol Rp 4.199.000
• Daftar HP Rp 1 Jutaan dari Merek Ternama, Cek Spesifikasinya di Sini
Spesifikasi:
- Jaringan: UMTS/HSPA /DC-HSDPA (850, 900, 1700/2100, 1900, 2100 MHz) : GSM/EDGE (850, 900, 1800, 1900 MHz), 4G LTE
- SIM Card: Nano-SIM
- OS: iOS 8
- Display: 4.7 Inches Retina HD Display, LED-backlit widescreen, Multi-Touch display with IPS technology (1334 x 750 pixels)
- Chips: A8 chip with 64-bit architecture, M8 motion coprocessor
- iSight Camera: 8 MP iSight camera, autofocus with Focus Pixels, f/22 aperture, True Tone flash, five-element lens, Auto HDR for photos, Panorama
- Sapphire Crystal Lens Cover
- Video Recording: 1080p HD video recording (30 fps or 60 fps), time-lapse video, 3x zoom
- FaceTime HD Camera: 1.2MP photos (1280 by 960)
- Touch ID: Fingerprint identity sensor built into the Home button
- Wi-Fi: 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi
- Bluetooth 4.0
- NFC
- Sensors: Touch ID, Barometer, Theree-axis gyro, Accelerometer, Proximity sensor, Ambient light sensor
- Headphones: Apple EarPods with Remote and Mic
- Battery: Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
- Connector: Lightning
- Dimensions: 13.81 x 6.7 x 0.69 cm
- Weight: 129 gr
2. iPhone 6s Plus 32 Gb Space Grey dijual Rp 6.999.000
• Daftar HP yang Sudah Tak Bisa Gunakan WhatsApp Lagi 1 Januari 2019
Spesifikasi Apple iPhone 6s Plus
- Network : 2G, 3G, 4G LTE
- Nano-SIM
- Display : 5.5-inch (diagonal) LED-backlit widescreen (1920-by-1080-pixel resolution)
- Retina HD display with 3D Touch
- Multi-Touch display with IPS technology
- Processor : A9 chip with 64-bit architecture Embedded M9 motion coprocessor
- OS : iOS 10
- Camera : 12-megapixel camera with Optical image stabilization & 5-megapixel photos
- Fingerprint sensor built into the Home button
- FaceTime video calling over Wi- Fi or cellular
- Assisted GPS and GLONASS
- Digital compass
- Wi-Fi
- Cellular
- Sensor : Barometer, Three-axis gyro, Accelerometer, Proximity sensor, Ambient light sensor
- Battery: Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
- Connector: Lightning
- Dimensions: 6.23 inches (158.2 mm) x 3.07 inches (77.9 mm) x 0.29 inch (7.3 mm)
- Weight: 6.77 ounces (192 grams)
3. iPhone 7 256 Gb Gold dibanderol Rp 14.199.000
• Deretan HP yang Viral pada Tahun 2018, Pocophone F1 hingga iPhone XS Max
Fitur utama dari Apple iPhone 7 256GB - Silver
Apple A10 Fusion Chip
Display 4.7 inch Retina HD display with wide color
New Home button
3D Touch
Splash and water resistant
Dual Camera 12MP & 7MP
Optical image stabilization
Quad-LED True Tone flash
4K video
Slo-mo & Time-lapse video
Apple designed Image Signal Processor (ISP)
New stereo speaker system
EarPods with Lightning Connector
4G Faster LTE with speeds up to 450 Mbps for data downloads
Crystal clear VoLTE and Wi-Fi calls
The world’s most advanced mobile operating system iOS 10
Internal Memory 256GB
-
iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, dan iPhone XR Sudah Bisa Dipesan, Ini Kisaran Harganya di Indonesia
-
Kesal Gara-gara iPhone Sering Restart Sendiri? Begini Cara Mudah Mengatasinya
-
Bocorkan Informasi, 12 Karyawan Apple Dipenjara
-
Data Facebook Bocor, Bos Apple Sindir Zuckerberg
-
Surat Lamaran Pendiri Apple Ini Terjual Rp 2,3 Miliar