Lagu Korea
Download MP3 Lagu Blackpink Berjudul Forever Young Lengkap dengan Lirik dan Video Klip!
Berikut, cara unduh atau download MP3 lagu Blackpink berjudul Forever Young
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Berikut cara unduh atau download MP3 lagu Blackpink berjudul Forever Young.
Forever young merupakan salah satu lagu yang berada dalam album Square Up.
Lagu ini diunggah dalam saluran youtube Blackpink pada tanggal 17 Juni 2018.
Selain Kill This Love, lagu Forever Young sempat menduduki trending dalam musik K-Pop.
Dikutip Tribunlampung.co.id melalui saluran YouTube Blackpink, video musik Forever Young telah ditonton sebanyak 105 juta kali.
Berikut lirik lagu Forever Young
tteonaji ma Just stay
jigeum i shiganeul meomchun chae
neowa hamkkeramyeon nan
I could die in this moment
Forever young
Forever young
Forever young
Forever young
neoye nune bichin naye moseubi
neul cheoeum mannan geu nalman gatgil
sori eopshi taoreuneun bulkkotgachi
majimakcheoreom nae ip matchugil
dalppit arae nae maeumeun seolle
eunasuro chumchureo gallae Let’s go
jigeum Let go
oneuri gado huhwe eopge
shigani uri dureul tteeo noeul su eopge
sungani yeongweonhal su itge
neon nae maeume bureul jilleojweo
huhwe eomneun jeolmeumi taoreuge
jigeumcheoreom neowa hamkkeramyeon Tonight
I could die in this moment
Forever young
Forever young
Forever young
Forever young
maeilmaeil bam bam
i noraereul bulleo bulleo
Know we got that bomb bomb
Come again come again
Forever young boy so we ride or die
kkeuchi eopseul geotcheoreom dallyeo neowa na
bulgeun Sunset arae neoneun jigeum nae yeope
Pinked out or murdered out like it ain’t no thing
da piryo eopseo juingongeun uri
Say life’s a bitch? But mine’s a movie
nae Diamond-cheoreom We’ll shine together
Whenever wherever forever ever ever
jjaritage deo wiheomhage
sesang jeo kkeutkkaji gabollae Let’s go
jigeum Let go
oneuri gado huhwe eopge
shigani uri dureul tteeo noeul su eopsge
sungani yeongweonhal su itge
neon nae maeume bureul jilleojweo
huhwe eomneun jeolmeumi taoreuge
sesang mueotto duryeopji ana Tonight
I could die in this moment
Forever young
dari tteugo byeori tteumyeon chumchuneun Body
kkeuchi eopshi dallyeoboja We like to party
dari tteugo byeori tteumyeon chumchuneun Body
kkeuchi eopshi dallyeoboja We like to party
Girls wanna have some fun
We go dumb dumb dumb
Girls wanna have some fun
What you want want want
Girls wanna have some fun
We go dumb dumb dumb
Girls wanna have some fun
We ain’t done done done
Whatta bum bum whatta bum bum
Whatta bum bum whatta bum bum
Blackpinnk adalah sebuah grup penyanyi perempuan Korea Selatan yang dibentuk oleh YG Entertainment.
Grup yang terdiri dari para anggota yaitu Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, dan Lisa.
Berikut, cara download MP3 lagu Blackpink berjudul Forever Young via Joox dan Spotify
