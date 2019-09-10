Lagu Korea

Download Lagu BTS 'Boy With Luv' MP3, Lengkap Lirik Lagu dan Video Klip

Cara download lagu BTS berjudul Boy with Luv, dalam MP3 lagu KPop terpopuler 2019, lirik lagu BTS berjudul Boy with Luv dan video klip Boy with Luv

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Yuk simak, cara unduh atau download lagu BTS berjudul Boy with Luv, dalam MP3 lagu KPop terpopuler 2019.

Simak juga lirik lagu BTS berjudul Boy with Luv dan video klip Boy with Luv.

BTS comeback dengan album baru mereka, Map of the Soul: Persona.

BTS berkolaborasi dengan Halsey selaku penyanyi Amerika Serikat.

Boy with Luv merupakan lagu bergenre funk pop.

Adapun, lirik lagu Boy with Luv menceritakan tentang hal sederhana soal ketertarikan dan jatuh cinta.

Lagu tersebut telah diunggah saluran YouTube ibighit pada 12 April 2019.

Download MP3 Lagu BTS Berjudul Heartbeat OST BTS World, Gudang Lagu Korea Lengkap Lirik dan Video

Download Lagu BTS Fake Love, MP3 Gudang Lagu KPop Terpopuler Lengkap dengan Lirik

Berikut, lirik lagu BTS 'Boy with Luv'.

Modeun ge gung-geumhae How’s your day

Oh tell me

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
1234
Tags
Download Lagu BTS
lirik lagu BTS
video klip Boy with Luv
Berita Terkait :#Lagu Korea
Penulis: Resky Mertarega S
Editor: Ridwan Hardiansyah
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2019 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan