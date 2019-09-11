Download MP3 Lagu KLANG 'Falling Again', OST Drama Korea Love Alarm dengan Video Klip

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Berikut, cara unduh atau download MP3 lagu KLANG berjudul Falling Again, yang menjadi soundtrack atau OST Love Alarm.

Simak juga lirik lagu Falling Again dan video klip Falling Again dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Falling Again dirilis pada 9 Juni 2019.

Lagu yang dinyanyikan oleh KLANG berjudul Falling Again adalah salah satu soundtrack drama Korea Love Alarm.

Drakor Love Alarm dibintangi Kim So Hyun, Jung Ga Ram, dan Song Kang.

Drama Korea berjudul Love Alarm baru saja tayang pada 22 Agustus 2019, dengan KLANG sebagai salah satu pengisi soundtrack drama Korea Love Alarm.

Berikut, lirik lagu Falling Again.

I've been in the shadows

The waters deep yet shallow

But you were there

And everything was beautiful

So precious as can be

Like everybody else

Then I felt you closer

Then it all got better

You took me there

Everything is lovely here

And just maybe I'm?in love

Can I fall in love again?

Maybe you're the one I needed

To take it all away

This pain

Can you fall in love with me?

And tell me that you'll care for me