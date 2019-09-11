Lagu Korea
Download MP3 Lagu KLANG 'Falling Again', OST Drama Korea Love Alarm dengan Video Klip
Cara download MP3 lagu KLANG berjudul Falling Again, OST Love Alarm, lirik lagu Falling Again dan video klip Falling Again
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Berikut, cara unduh atau download MP3 lagu KLANG berjudul Falling Again, yang menjadi soundtrack atau OST Love Alarm.
Simak juga lirik lagu Falling Again dan video klip Falling Again dalam artikel ini.
Lagu Falling Again dirilis pada 9 Juni 2019.
Lagu yang dinyanyikan oleh KLANG berjudul Falling Again adalah salah satu soundtrack drama Korea Love Alarm.
Drakor Love Alarm dibintangi Kim So Hyun, Jung Ga Ram, dan Song Kang.
Drama Korea berjudul Love Alarm baru saja tayang pada 22 Agustus 2019, dengan KLANG sebagai salah satu pengisi soundtrack drama Korea Love Alarm.
• Download Drama Korea Love Alarm Tayang di Netflix Tanggal 22 Agustus 2019, Simak Sinopsis Love Alarm
• Sinopsis Drama Korea Terbaru 2019 Love Alarm, Sinyal-sinyal Cinta Berdering Anak SMA
Berikut, lirik lagu Falling Again.
I've been in the shadows
The waters deep yet shallow
But you were there
And everything was beautiful
So precious as can be
Like everybody else
Then I felt you closer
Then it all got better
You took me there
Everything is lovely here
And just maybe I'm?in love
Can I fall in love again?
Maybe you're the one I needed
To take it all away
This pain
Can you fall in love with me?
And tell me that you'll care for me
download MP3 lagu KLANG
OST Love Alarm
lirik lagu Falling Again
video klip Falling Again
soundtrack drama Korea Love Alarm
|Download Lagu Red Velvet Full Album RBB (Really Bad Boy), Girl Group Terpopuler September 2019
|Download MP3 Lagu NCT Dream 'Best Friend', Lengkap Lirik Lagu Best Friend dan Video Klipnya
|Download Lagu NCT Dream 'Dream Run' MP3, Lengkap Lirik Lagu Dream Run dan Video Klipnya
|Download Lagu NCT Dream 'Best Friend' MP3, Lengkap Lirik Lagu Best Friend dan Video Klipnya
|Download Lagu New Heroes MP3 NCT Dream, Gudang Lagu Korea Terpopuler 2019