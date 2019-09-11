Download MP3 Lagu KLANG 'Falling Again', OST Drama Korea Love Alarm dengan Video Klip

Lagu Korea

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Berikut, cara unduh atau download MP3 lagu KLANG berjudul Falling Again, yang menjadi soundtrack atau OST Love Alarm.

Simak juga lirik lagu Falling Again dan video klip Falling Again dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Falling Again dirilis pada 9 Juni 2019.

Lagu yang dinyanyikan oleh KLANG berjudul Falling Again adalah salah satu soundtrack drama Korea Love Alarm.

Drakor Love Alarm dibintangi Kim So Hyun, Jung Ga Ram, dan Song Kang.

Drama Korea berjudul Love Alarm baru saja tayang pada 22 Agustus 2019, dengan KLANG sebagai salah satu pengisi soundtrack drama Korea Love Alarm.

Berikut, lirik lagu Falling Again.

I've been in the shadows
The waters deep yet shallow
But you were there
And everything was beautiful
So precious as can be
Like everybody else

Then I felt you closer
Then it all got better
You took me there
Everything is lovely here
And just maybe I'm?in love

Can I fall in love again?
Maybe you're the one I needed
To take it all away
This pain
Can you fall in love with me?
And tell me that you'll care for me

Penulis: Resky Mertarega S
Editor: Ridwan Hardiansyah
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
