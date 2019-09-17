Drama Korea

Download Drakor Cheese in the Trap Full Episode Adaptasi Webtoon Video Subtitle Indonesia (Sub Indo)

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Buat penggemar Park Hae Jin dan Kim Go Eun drama Korea terpopuler 2019, yuk simak, cara unduh atau download drakor Cheese in the Trap full episode dengan terjemahan atau subtitle bahasa Indonesia (sub Indo).

Termasuk, cara streaming drama Korea Cheese in the Trap di ponsel.

Bagaimana sinopsis Cheese in the Trap?

KDrama Cheese in the Trap merupakan drama yang dirilis di Korea Selatan pada Januari 2016 lalu, dengan jumlah 16 episode. 

KDRAMA Cheese in the Trap merupakan drama yang diadaptasi dari serial webtoon atau komik dengan judul yang sama. 

Adapun, pemain Cheese in the Trap, antara lain Park Hae Jin, Kim Go Eun, dan Seo Kang Joon.

Ada juga Lee Sung Kyung dan Nam Joo Hyuk yang turut menjadi pemain Cheese in the Trap. 

Dalam cerita Cheese in the Trap yang diadaptasi dari webtoon, Hong Seol yang diperankan oleh Kim Go Eun diceritakan sebagai seorang mahasiswi.

Sementara, ada senior laki-laki Yoo Jung yang diperankan Park Hae Jin. 

Hong Seol harus bekerja paruh waktu untuk memenuhi kebutuhan hidupnya selama berkuliah.

Berita Terkait :#Drama Korea
Penulis: Resky Mertarega S
Editor: Ridwan Hardiansyah
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
