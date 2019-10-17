Download Drakor The Tale of Nokdu Episode Lengkap Subtitle Indonesia (Sub Indo), Video Streaming

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Buat penggemar Kim So Hyun dan Jang Dong Yoon, yuk simak, cara unduh atau download drakor The Tale of Nokdu episode lengkap disertai terjemahan atau subtitle bahasa Indonesia (sub Indo), dalam download drakor Indo terbaru terpopuler 2019.

Simak juga cara nonton online lewat streaming The Tale of Nokdu di HP atau ponsel.

Bagaimana sinopsis The Tale of Nokdu?

Para pemain The Tale of Nokdu adalah Jang Dong Yoon dan Kim So Hyun.

Kang Tae Oh dan Jung Joon Ho pun turut jadi pemain The Tale of Nokdu.

KDrama The Tale of Nokdu adalah serial televisi Korea Selatan tahun 2019.

Drama Korea tersebut didasarkan pada webtoon oleh Hye Jin-yang yang diterbitkan pada 2014 di Naver Webtoon.

KDrama The Tale of Nokdu bisa disaksikan mulai 30 September 2019.

Drakor tersebut merupakan drama terbaru Kim So Hyun dan Jang Dong Yoon.

The Tale of Nokdu merupakan drama adaptasi webtoon berjudul Nokdujeon, karya Hye Jin Yang.