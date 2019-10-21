Download Lagu Make It Right MP3 BTS, Video Klip Make it Right Lagu Korea Terbaru 2019
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Yuk simak cara unduh atau download lagu Make It Right dinyanyikan BTS, dalam MP3 lagu Korea Terbaru 2019.
Simak juga lirik lagu Make It Right dan video klip Make It Right dalam artikel ini.
Penyanyi asal Amerika meluncurkan lagu kolaborasinya berjudul Make It Right.
Ia adalah Boy grup asal Korea Selatan BTS dan Lauv.
Lagu Make It Right BTS feat Lauv dirilis pada Jumat (18/10/2019) pukul 16.00 WIB.
Di Youtube, video klip Make It Right tengah menjadi trending no 10 dan telah ditonton lebih dari 14 juta kali.
Berikut ini lirik lagu Make It Right - BTS
I was lost, I was tryna find the answer
In the world around me
I was going crazy
All day all night
You were the only one who understood me
And all that I was going through
Yeah I just gotta tell you
Oh baby I
I could make it better
I could hold you tighter
Cause through the morning
Oh you’re the light