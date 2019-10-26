The Bride of Habaek Sub Indo, Download Drakor Indo Full Episode dan Video Nonton Online (Streaming)

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Untuk penggemar Shin Se kyung dan Nam Joo hyuk, yuk simak, cara unduh atau download drakor The Bride of Habaek full episode disertai terjemahan atau subtitle bahasa Indonesia (sub Indo), dalam download drakor Indo terpopuler.

Simak juga cara nonton online lewat streaming The Bride of Habaek di HP atau ponsel.

Kamu pun bisa membaca sinopsis The Bride of Habaek dalam artikel ini.

KDrama The Bride of Habaek adalah serial televisi Korea Selatan yang merupakan spin-off dari sunjung manhwa tahun 2006 Bride of the Water God oleh Yoon Mi Kyung.

Adapun, pemain The Bride of Habaek, yaitu Shin Se kyung, Nam Joo hyuk, dan Lim Ju hwan.

Ada juga, Krystal Jung dan Gong Myung, yang turut menjadi pemain The Bride of Habaek.

KDrama The Bride of Habaek termasuk dalam drakor terpopuler.

Drama Korea tersebut memiliki 16 epiosde.

Drakor The Bride of Habaek tayang perdana pada 3 Juli 2017 di stasiun televisi Korea Selatan.

Dalam sinopsis The Bride of Habaek, Ha Baek (Nam Joo Hyuk) merupakan dewa penurun hujan.