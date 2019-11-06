Drakorindo Black Knight The Man Who Guards Me Subtitle Indonesia (Sub Indo), Download Drakor Terbaru

Drama Korea

Black Knight The Man Who Guards Me Subtitle Indonesia (Sub Indo)

Cara download drakor Black Knight The Man Who Guards Me disertai subtitle bahasa Indonesia (sub Indo).

asianwiki.com
Ilustrasi - Drakorindo Black Knight The Man Who Guards Me Subtitle Bahasa Indonesia (Sub Indo), Download Drakor Terbaru Terpopuler 2019.

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Buat penggemar Kim Rae Won, yuk simak cara unduh atau Download drakor Black Knight The Man Who Guards Me episode lengkap disertai terjemahan atau subtitle bahasa Indonesia (sub Indo), dalam download drakorindo terbaru terpopuler 2019.

Termasuk, cara nonton online lewat streaming Black Knight The Man Who Guards Me di HP atau ponsel.

Bagaimana sinopsis Black Knight The Man Who Guards Me?

Black Knight The Man Who Guards Me adalah sebuah serial Korea Selatan yang disiarkan oleh Korea Broadcasting System pada tahun 2017.

Drama Korea Black Knight The Man Who Guards Me dibintangi oleh Kim Rae Won, Shin Se Kyung, Seo Ji Hye dan Chang Mi Hee.

Drama ini mulai tayang pada tanggal 6 Desember 2017 dan berakhir pada Tanggal 8 februari 2018.

Black Knight The Man Who Guards Me berjumlah 20 episode.

Drama Korea ini dikarang oleh Kim In Yeong.

Black Knight The Man Who Guards Me bergenre Fantasi, Film Roman, Melodrama.

Dalam sinopsis Black Knight The Man Who Guards Me ini menceritakan tentang seorang yang mengambil resiko apapun untuk wanita yang di cintainya.

Pria tersebut bernama Moon Soo Ho (Kim Rae Won) yang melalui kehidupan kecilnya dengan keras dan tidak bahagia.

Sekarang ini ia menjadi pengusaha yang sangat sukses.

Penulis: Resky Mertarega S
Editor: Noval Andriansyah
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
