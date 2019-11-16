Download Lagu Castle on the Hill Ed Sheeran, Simak juga Video Klipnya

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Berikut cara unduh atau download lagu Castle on the Hill dari Ed Sheeran, MP3 Gudang Lagu Ed Sheeran Terhits dan terpopuler 2019.

Termasuk video klip Castle on the Hill, lirik lagu Castle on the Hill dan cara streaming untuk dengar lagu online 2019.

Castle on the Hill adalah salah satu judul lagu terhits dan terpopuler dari Ed Sheeran.

Lagu Castle on the Hill ditulis dan diciptakan oleh Ed Sheeran bersama Benjamin Joseph Levin.

Mengusung ganre musik pop, lagu Castle on the Hill dirilis pertama kali pada 2017.

• Download Lagu Beautiful People dan Video Klip Beautiful People dari Ed Sheeran, MP3 Gudang Lagu 2019

Castle on the Hill

When I was six years old I broke my leg

I was running from my brother and his friends

And tasted the sweet perfume of the mountain grass I rolled down

I was younger then, take me back to when I

Found my heart and broke it here

Made friends and lost them through the years

And I've not seen the roaring fields in so long, I know I've grown

But I can't wait to go home

I'm on my way

Driving at ninety down those country lanes

Singing to "Tiny Dancer"

And I miss the way you make me feel, and it's real

We watched the sunset over the castle on the hill

Fifteen years old and smoking hand-rolled cigarettes

Running from the law through the backfields and getting drunk with my friends

Had my first kiss on a Friday night, I don't reckon that I did it right

But I was younger then, take me back to when