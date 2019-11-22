Drama Korea

Download Drakor The Lies Within Subtitle Bahasa Indonesia (Sub Indo), Video Drakorindo Lee Min Ki

Bagi kamu penggemar Lee Min Ki dan Lee Yoo Young, simak, cara unduh atau download drakor The Lies Within subtitle bahasa Indonesia (sub Indo)

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Bagi kamu penggemar Lee Min Ki dan Lee Yoo Young, yuk simak, cara unduh atau download drakor The Lies Within episode lengkap dengan terjemahan atau subtitle bahasa Indonesia (sub Indo), dalam download drakorindo terpopuler 2019.

Simak, cara nonton online melalui streaming The Lies Within di HP atau ponsel.

Bagaimana sinopsis The Lies Within?

Drama Korea The Lies Within mulai tayang 12 Oktober 2019.

Ini adalah drama terbaru Lee Min Ki dan Lee Yoo Young.

The Lies Within merupakan Drakor garapan Lee Yoon Jung yang sebelumnya menyutradarai drama Cheese in the Trap dan Coffee Prince.

Sedangkan, skenarionya ditulis oleh Jeon Young Shin dan Won Yoo Jung.

The Lies Within juga dikenal dengan judul Everyone's Lies.

Drama ini tayang di OCN setiap Sabtu dan Minggu pukul 22.20 KST.

Drama ini tayang menggantikan Stranger From Hell.

The Lies Within bergenre thriller, misteri, investigasi, dan politik dengan jumlah episode 16.

