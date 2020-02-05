Download Film Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows Subtitle Bahasa Indonesia

Film Barat

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Bagi kamu penggemar film detektif Sherlock Holmes, berikut cara unduh atau download film Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows dengan terjemahan atau subtitle bahasa Indonesia (sub Indo), dalam download film Hollywood terpopuler.

Simak juga streaming Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows di ponsel.

Bagaimana sinopsis Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows?

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows merupakan film aksi Amerika yang dirilis pada 2011.

Film Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows disutradarai Guy Ritchie serta diproduksi oleh Joel Silver, Lionel Wigram, Susan Downey, dan Dan Lin .

Film ini adalah sekuel lajutan dari film Sherlock Holmes di tahun 2009.

Film ini menampilkan karakter Sherlock Holmes bersama Dr John Watson, yang dibuat oleh Sir Arthur Conan Doyle.

Adapun, penulisan skenario film ditulis oleh Michele Mulroney dan Kieran Mulroney.

Robert Downey Jr dan Jude Law memainkan peran mereka sebagai Holmes dan Watson.

Setelah dirilis, film ini menerima tinjauan beragam dari kritik.

