Lagu Maher Zain
Download Lagu Thank You Allah Maher Zain MP3, Video YouTube
Download MP3 Lagu Thank You Allah Maher Zain, Video YouTube Lagu Maher Zain
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Download Lagu Thank You Allah Maher Zain MP3, Video YouTube.
Lagu Thank You Allah dinyanyikan Maher Zain.
Lagu Thank You Allah diciptakan Bara Kherigi & Maher Zain.
Video klip Lagu Thank You Allah Maher Zain dirilis di YouTube 2009.
Lirik Lagu Thank You Allah Maher Zain
I was so far from You
Yet to me You were always so close
I wandered lost in the dark
I closed my eyes
To all the signs You put in my way
I walked every day
Further and further away from You
Allah You brought me home
I thank You with every breath I take
Chorus:
Alhamdu Lillah, Alhamdu lillah
All praise is to Allah, All praise is to Allah
I never thought about
All the things You had given to me
I never thanked You once
I was too proud
To see the truth
And prostrate to You
Until I took the first step
And that's when You opened the doors for me
And now, Allah, I realise what I was missing
By being far from You
Chorus
Allah I want to thank You
I want to thank You for all the things that You've done
You've done for me through all my years I've been lost
You guided me from all the ways that were wrong
Indeed You gave me hope
Oh Allah I want to thank You
I want to thank You for all the things that You've done
You've done for me through all my years I've been lost
You guided me from all the ways that were wrong
I want to thank You
For bringing me home
( Tribunlampung.co.id)
Lagu Maher Zain
Lirik Thank You Allah Maher Zain
Lagu Thank You Allah Maher Zain
Download MP3 Lagu Thank You Allah
|Download MP3 Lagu Thank You Allah Maher Zain, Video YouTube
|Download Lagu MP3 Thank You Allah Maher Zain, Video YouTube
|Download Lagu Religi MP3 Maher Zain Full Album 20 Lagu di Video YouTube, Termasuk Lagu Insha Allah
|Download Lagu MP3 Sepanjang Hidup 'Maher Zain' dalam Gudang Lagu Religi, Video Maher Zain
|Download Lagu Sepanjang Hidup 'Maher Zain' dalam MP3 Gudang Lagu Religi, Video Lagu Islami