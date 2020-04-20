Download The World of the Married dan Streaming Drama Korea Terpopuler 2020

Penggemar drama Korea tengah dihebohkan dengan judul drakor The World of the Married.

zoom-inlihat foto
drama-korea-the-world-of-the-married.jpg
Grazia via Tribunnews.com
Profil Han So Hee, artis cantik pemeran pelakor di drama Korea The World of the Married.

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Download Drama Korea The World of the Married. Nonton streaming gratis The World of the Married.

Drama Korea The World of the Married yang mengangkat permasalahan dalam dunia rumah tangga ini menyita banyak perhatian.

Drama Korea The World of the Married memiliki judul lain bernama A World of Married Couple.

Drama Korea A World of Married Couple tayang perdana pada 27 Maret 2020 lalu.

A World of Married Couple tayang mengisi slot drama Korea pada hari Jumat - Sabtu.

Tidak kalah seperti drama Korea sebelumnya, A World of Married Couple menarik perhatian pecinta drakor.

Drama Korea The World of the Married ni memiliki total 16 episode.

Episode terakhir The World of the Married rencananya berakhir pada 16 Mei 2020 mendatang.

The World of the Married disutradarai oleh Mo Wan Il.

Sementara Joo Hyun merupakan penulis naskah Drama Korea The World of the Married.

 

A World of Married Couple atau The World of the Married.
A World of Married Couple atau The World of the Married. (Instagram/jtbcdrama)
