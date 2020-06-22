Download Drakor 365 Repeat The Year (Sub Indo), Streaming Drama Korea Lee Joon Hyuk

Drama Korea

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Buat kalian penggemar Lee Joon Hyuk dan Nam Ji Hyun dalam drama Korea, berikut sinopsis 365: Repeat The Year dan simak juga cara unduh atau download drama Korea 365: Repeat The Year.

Bagaimanakah sinopsis 365: Repeat The Year?

Drama Korea 365: Repeat The Year tayang mulai 23 Maret 2020.

Drama ini juga dikenal dengan judul 365: One Year Against Destiny.

Kisahnya diadaptasi dari novel karya Kurumi Inui.

Drama ini tayang menggantikan Welcome 2 Life.

Nantinya setelah Drakor ini tamat akan dilanjut dengan Would You Like To Have Dinner Together.

365: Repeat The Year disutradarai oleh Kim Kyung Hee.

Sementara skenarionya ditulis oleh Lee Seo Yoon dan Lee Soo Kyung.

Drakor ini tayang di MBC setiap Senin dan Selasa pukul 21.00 KST.

