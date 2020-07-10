Download Lagu Nothin MP3 EXO SC, Video Klip Nothin Lagu Korea Terpopuler 2020

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Yuk simak, cara unduh atau download lagu Nothin dinyanyikan EXO SC dalam MP3 lagu terpopuler 2020.

Simak juga lirik lagu Nothin dan video klip Nothin dalam artikel ini.

EXO SC kembali merilis video musik terbaru bertajuk Nothin jelang comeback.

Nothin' adalah lagu solo yang dinyanyikan, dikomposisi, dan ditulis sendiri oleh Chanyeol.

Berikut lirik lagu Nothin - EXO SC

I will never worry about nothin’

(no, nothin')

I will never worry about nothin’

('bout nothin')

I will never worry

I will never worry



Said my whiskey with no ice

Imi da gajindeushan bam

Sone jwieo jyeossdeon dice

Everytime I bet my life

Michin deusi silana

Pikeuga chumchuneun gita

I don't do what you want to

Yeah I do what I want to do

I don't care right now

I'm not afraid right now

Janeul deuleo right now

Heard clear right now yeah

Nopeun gose oleun gibun ollagado for no reason

Tell 'em I ain't never leaving now



I will never worry about nothin’

I will never worry about nothin’



Studio One to Six

Different day, different hit

Ama nayag hagessji

Himieobsi deo tagessji



I will never worry about nothin’

I will never worry about nothin’



Gateun chang, gateun seat

Different day, different feelin'

Naega dakkgo geoleun gil

Gileul gyesog geod geoji yeahh



I will never worry about nothin’

I will never worry about nothin’

I will never worry about nothin’

I will never worry about nothin’

Lihat video klip Nothin di atas.

• Download Lagu Monster MP3 Red Velvet, Video Klip Monster Lagu Korea Terpopuler 2020

Berikut, cara unduh atau download lagu Nothin dinyanyikan EXO SC, dalam MP3 lagu terbaru via Joox dan Spotify.