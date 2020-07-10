Download Lagu Nothin MP3 EXO SC, Video Klip Nothin Lagu Korea Terpopuler 2020

Lagu Korea
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Yuk simak, cara unduh atau download lagu Nothin dinyanyikan EXO SC dalam MP3 lagu terpopuler 2020.
Simak juga lirik lagu Nothin dan video klip Nothin dalam artikel ini.
EXO SC kembali merilis video musik terbaru bertajuk Nothin jelang comeback.
Nothin' adalah lagu solo yang dinyanyikan, dikomposisi, dan ditulis sendiri oleh Chanyeol.
Berikut lirik lagu Nothin - EXO SC
I will never worry about nothin’
(no, nothin')
I will never worry about nothin’
('bout nothin')
I will never worry
I will never worry
Said my whiskey with no ice
Imi da gajindeushan bam
Sone jwieo jyeossdeon dice
Everytime I bet my life
Michin deusi silana
Pikeuga chumchuneun gita
I don't do what you want to
Yeah I do what I want to do
I don't care right now
I'm not afraid right now
Janeul deuleo right now
Heard clear right now yeah
Nopeun gose oleun gibun ollagado for no reason
Tell 'em I ain't never leaving now
I will never worry about nothin’
I will never worry about nothin’
Studio One to Six
Different day, different hit
Ama nayag hagessji
Himieobsi deo tagessji
I will never worry about nothin’
I will never worry about nothin’
Gateun chang, gateun seat
Different day, different feelin'
Naega dakkgo geoleun gil
Gileul gyesog geod geoji yeahh
I will never worry about nothin’
I will never worry about nothin’
I will never worry about nothin’
I will never worry about nothin’
Lihat video klip Nothin di atas.
Berikut, cara unduh atau download lagu Nothin dinyanyikan EXO SC, dalam MP3 lagu terbaru via Joox dan Spotify.
