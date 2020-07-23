Chord Gitar
Chord dan Lirik Lagu Ujung Aspal Pondok Gede Iwan Fals
Simak, kunci gitar atau chord Ujung Aspal Pondok Gede yang dipopulerkan Iwan Fals. Simak juga, Video Klip serta lirik lagu Ujung Aspal Pondok Gede.
Tribunnews.com/Jeprima
Ilustrasi. Chord dan Lirik Lagu Ujung Aspal Pondok Gede Iwan Fals.
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Bagi penikmat sekaligus penggemar Iwan Fals, simak, kunci gitar atau chord Ujung Aspal Pondok Gede.
Simak juga, Video Klip serta lirik lagu Ujung Aspal Pondok Gede.
Berikut, chord Ujung Aspal Pondok Gede dinyanyikan Iwan Fals.
Intro : G C G C …
G Bm Em D C D G C
G Bm Em D C D G C
G C
G Bm Em D C D G C
di kamar ini aku dilahirkan
Berita Terkait :#Chord Gitar
Editor: Noval Andriansyah
Sumber: Tribun Lampung