Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Innocence Avril Lavigne, Waking Up I See That
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Berikut lirik lagu dan kunci gitar atau chord gitar Innocence yang dipopulerkan Avril Lavigne.
Intro: Am F Am F
Am
Waking up I see that
F
Everything is ok
Am
The first time in my
F
Life and now it's so great
Am
Slowing down I look
F
Around and I am so amazed
Am F
I think about the little things
G
That make life great
F
I wouldn't change a thing about it
G F ..G-Am
This is the best feeling
Reff:
Am F C
This innocence is brilliant
G Am
I hope that it will stay
F C
This moment is perfect
G Am
please don't go away
F C G
I need you now...
F
And I'll hold on to it
G Am
Don't you let it pass you by
Int. Am F Am F
Am
I found a place so
F
safe not a single tear
Am
The first time in my
F
life and now it's so clear
Am
Feel calm I
F
belong I'm so happy here
Am
It's so strong and now
F G
I let myself be sincere
F
I wouldn't change a thing about it
G F ..G-Am
This is the best feeling
