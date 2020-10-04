Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Innocence Avril Lavigne, Waking Up I See That

Breaking News:

Berikut, lirik lagu Innocence dan kunci gitar Innocence atau chord gitar Innocence yang dipopulerkan Avril Lavigne.

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Berikut lirik lagu dan kunci gitar atau chord gitar Innocence yang dipopulerkan Avril Lavigne.

Intro: Am F Am F

Am

Waking up I see that
F

Everything is ok
Am
The first time in my
F
Life and now it's so great
Am

Slowing down I look
F
Around and I am so amazed
  Am              F
I think about the little things
                G
That make life great
                     F
I wouldn't change a thing about it
G                    F  ..G-Am
This is the best feeling

Reff:

  Am      F               C
  This innocence is brilliant
    G                  Am
  I hope that it will stay
             F       C
  This moment is perfect
  G                Am
  please don't go away
     F        C   G
  I need you now...
           F
  And I'll hold on to it
  G                         Am
  Don't you let it pass you by

Int. Am F Am F

Am
I found a place so
 F
safe not a single tear
Am
The first time in my
F
life and now it's so clear
Am
Feel calm I
  F
belong I'm so happy here
Am
It's so strong and now
   F              G
I let myself be sincere
                  F
I wouldn't change a thing about it
G                    F    ..G-Am
This is the best feeling

Editor: Daniel Tri Hardanto
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
