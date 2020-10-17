Game Online
Link Live Streaming MPL ID S6 Hari Kedua, Mulai Pukul 13.00 WIB, EVOS Legends Pulang di Hari Pertama
Hari kedua turnamen game online Mobile Legends Professional League Indonesia Season 6 atau MPL ID S6 akan dimulai pukul 13.00 WIB, Sabtu (17/10/2020).
Laporan Reporter Tribunlampung.co.id Noval Andriansyah
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Babak playoff turnamen game online Mobile Legends Professional League Indonesia Season 6 atau MPL ID S6, memasuki hari kedua.
Hari kedua turnamen game online Mobile Legends Professional League Indonesia Season 6 atau MPL ID S6 akan dimulai pukul 13.00 WIB, Sabtu (17/10/2020). Simak Link Live Streaming MPL ID S6 di akhir artikel.
Pada hari pertama babak playoff MPL ID S6, berbagai kejutan terjadi.
Mulai dari Raja dari segala Raja yang kokoh di Upper Bracket, sampai drama menegangkan yang akhirnya memulangkan tim EVOS Legends.
Pada pembuka pertandingan antara EVOS Legends melawan ONIC Esports, sang Raja Langit ONIC Esports berhasil menundukkan EVOS Legends lewat drama 3 game yang sangat menegangkan.
EVOS Legends terpaksa harus pulang di hari pertama!
Selanjutnya, di pertandingan kedua, Genflix Aerowolf ditekuk lututnya oleh Bigetron Alpha dengan skor yang cukup telak, 2-0 tanpa balas!
Di akhir pertandingan, penentuan slot upper bracket diperebutkan oleh 2 Raja, yakni RRQ Hoshi dan ONIC Esports.
Namun, ONIC Esports harus mengakui bahwa RRQ Hoshi masih lebih kuat dari mereka dengan kalah skor 1-2 atas RRQ Hoshi!
